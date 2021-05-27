newsbreak-logo
Canada hit with wave of antisemitic attacks sparked by Israel-Gaza conflict

JTA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL (JTA) — Canadian Jews are reeling from an onslaught of public antisemitic rhetoric and violence triggered by the recent military conflict between Israel and Gaza. Montreal and Toronto were especially hard hit, but incidents occurred elsewhere prior to the cease-fire reached last week. Tensions flared between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators, and in some instances Jews were spat upon and cursed, physically and verbally assaulted. They were also vilified on social media.

