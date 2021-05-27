SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A 29-year-old Santa Cruz County resident has died as a result of a crash on Seabright Avenue, according to Santa Cruz police.

Investigators said they received 911 calls about a crash involving one vehicle shortly after 1 a.m. near Seabright and Windsor. When they got there, they found a man pinned under the vehicle.

Crews with the Santa Cruz County Fire Department were able to get the man out from under the vehicle, and the driver was pronounced dead.

Police believe the driver was speeding while heading north on Seabright and lost control around a curve at Windham. That is when they believe the vehicle hit a curb and became airborne. They said it hit a tree and two parked cars before it landed back on its wheels, pinning the driver underneath it.

The identity of the driver will not be released until family members are notified.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any information is asked to call Sgt. Michael Hedley at 831-420-5777 ext. 4834.

The post Santa Cruz County resident dies in crash on Seabright Avenue appeared first on KION546 .