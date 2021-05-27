newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz County, CA

Santa Cruz County resident dies in crash on Seabright Avenue

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVSXe_0aDhf0GB00

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A 29-year-old Santa Cruz County resident has died as a result of a crash on Seabright Avenue, according to Santa Cruz police.

Investigators said they received 911 calls about a crash involving one vehicle shortly after 1 a.m. near Seabright and Windsor. When they got there, they found a man pinned under the vehicle.

Crews with the Santa Cruz County Fire Department were able to get the man out from under the vehicle, and the driver was pronounced dead.

Police believe the driver was speeding while heading north on Seabright and lost control around a curve at Windham. That is when they believe the vehicle hit a curb and became airborne. They said it hit a tree and two parked cars before it landed back on its wheels, pinning the driver underneath it.

The identity of the driver will not be released until family members are notified.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any information is asked to call Sgt. Michael Hedley at 831-420-5777 ext. 4834.

The post Santa Cruz County resident dies in crash on Seabright Avenue appeared first on KION546 .

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
424
Followers
135
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#County Police#Calif#Police Cars#Seabright Avenue#Santa Cruz Police#Crash#Sgt Michael Hedley#Man#Investigators#Crews#Family Members#Wheels#Lost Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Watsonville, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Two suspects arrested for attempted vehicle burglary in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Two male suspects have been arrested by Watsonville Police after they were caught breaking into a car early Friday morning on Blanca Lane. Police say the victim confronted the suspects as one of them attempted to unlock her vehicle with a tool. The other suspect had already popped the hood of the The post Two suspects arrested for attempted vehicle burglary in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
San Benito County, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Aircraft makes emergency landing in San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol and San Benito County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an aircraft that had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday at around 2 p.m. CHP says that the Monterey Communications Center began receiving calls of a possible airplane collision near the Frazier Lake Airport, The post Aircraft makes emergency landing in San Benito County appeared first on KION546.