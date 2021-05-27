Chris Kiffin sees 'a lot of competition' ahead with crowded DT group
Just a few weeks ago, before the 2021 NFL Draft, the Browns' defensive tackle depth was the thinnest of all position groups on the roster. Just four players were listed at DT. Malik Jackson, a 2021 free-agent signee, was the only new addition to a group that lost top 2020 starters in Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson. Jackson joined second-year veteran Jordan Elliott, Sheldon Day and Andrew Billings, who returned to the roster after opting out of the 2020 season.www.clevelandbrowns.com