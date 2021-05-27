Chris Kiffin sees 'a lot of competition' ahead with crowded DT group

Well, that was quick. Both appear to be good fits for Marv and Terry. Big Marv to Cleveland Browns... ...and Terry goes to the Seattle Seahawks. While Florida State saw four players selected over the course of the NFL Draft (Hamsah Nasilrideen to the New York Jets, Asante Samuel Jr. to the Los Angeles Chargers, Janarius Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings and Joshua Kaindoh to the Kansas City Chiefs), two high-profile former Seminoles didn’t hear their names called over the course of the draft: defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and wide receiver Tamorrion Terry.