Oregon State

Thursday is the last day to get a first-dose COVID-19 shot at the Oregon Convention Center

Portland Report
Portland Report
 2 days ago

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The last day to get the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Oregon Convention Center is Thursday, KATU reports.

Starting Friday, only second doses will be available until June 19, when the site is set to fully shut down.

The site, operated by All4Oregon, a collaboration between Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, Providence and OHSU, has been open since January.

Walk-ins are welcome at the site, but officials still recommend making an appointment.

The Portland International Airport’s drive-thru vaccination site will also shut down on June 19, and the last day to receive a first dose shot at the site is May 30.

According to OHSU, the demand for vaccines has dropped at mass vaccination sites throughout the state.

The vaccination clinic at Vancouver’s Tower Mall will also close on June 29.

Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Report

COVID-19 variant that's devastated India found in Oregon

(PORTLAND, Ore.) According to the Oregon Health Authority, the COVID-19 variant that’s devastated India in the last few months has been identified in Oregon. There have been six cases of the B.1.617.2 variant detected in Oregon, OHA told KATU. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies the variant as a variant of interest.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Portland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Portland: 1. Sr Project Manager (Retail); 2. Sales Advisor; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. HR Specialist; 5. Operation Supervisor; 6. IMMEDIATE HIRE | Customer Service; 7. Assembler Levels I-IV; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 9. CDL-A Truck Driver - Solo and Team Positions + $10,000 Sign-On Bonus; 10. Class A CDL Driver;
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Portland: 1. 5253 SE 82nd Ave #27 (503) 477-8453; 2. 7901 SE Powell Blvd STE K (503) 384-2475; 3. 3131 SE Milwaukie Ave 503-234-3488; 4. 8145 SE 17th Ave (503) 382-2253; 5. 105 NW 13th Ave (503) 327-0233; 6. 345 SW Harrison St (503) 327-0234; 7. 9401 NE Cascades Pkwy (971) 230-1931; 8. 939 SW Morrison St (503) 290-5362; 9. 3031 SE Powell Blvd (503) 231-4756; 10. 4849 NE 138th Ave 503-257-3935; 11. 7555 SW Barbur Blvd (503) 452-3033; 12. 14700 SE Division St (503) 762-4436; 13. 6615 NE Glisan St (503) 797-6973; 14. 1111 NE 102nd Ave (503) 255-5494; 15. 3805 SE Hawthorne Blvd (503) 872-3333; 16. 7404 N Interstate Ave (503) 286-6784; 17. 6850 N Lombard St (503) 240-2733; 18. 7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy (503) 203-4033; 19. 100 NW 20th Pl (503) 721-4133; 20. 3030 NE Weidler St (503) 280-1333; 21. 13 NW 23rd Pl (503) 226-6211; 22. 240 NW Lost Springs Terrace #36 (503) 596-3565; 23. 7525 SW Barnes Rd (503) 203-5951; 24. 5544 E Burnside St (503) 239-7710; 25. 622 SW Alder St 503-226-6791; 26. 4346 NE Cully Blvd 503-288-0836; 27. 11190 SW Barnes Rd 503-526-9121; 28. 514 NE 181st Ave 503-661-6991; 29. 16401 SE Division St 503-762-1491; 30. 600 NW 10th Ave 503-227-4835; 31. 6901 NE Sandy Blvd 503-280-1212; 32. 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd 503-771-8180; 33. 13485 NW Cornell Rd 503-350-2086; 34. 1100 NE Broadway 503-528-0506; 35. 8330 N Ivanhoe St 503-205-1600; 36. 1010 SW Jefferson St 503-205-1860; 37. 1303 NW Lovejoy St 503-205-6751; 38. 2800 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503-232-3930; 39. 8145 SW Barbur Blvd 503-452-6212; 40. 3527 SE 122nd Ave 503-760-6688; 41. 5920 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503-288-3272; 42. 5415 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy 503-246-2842; 43. 451 NE 181st Ave 503-667-9878; 44. 5850 NE Prescott St 503-284-7268; 45. 4816 NW Bethany Blvd 503-439-9014; 46. 9159 SE 82nd Ave 503-771-1386; 47. 13470 NW Cornell Rd 503-646-3438; 48. 9855 SW Capitol Hwy 503-245-4690; 49. 7070 NE Sandy Blvd 503-484-1328; 50. 17979 NE Glisan St 503-251-8995; 51. 940 SE Cesar Estrada Chavez Blvd 503-238-6053; 52. 3 NE 82nd Ave 503-408-0729; 53. 3909 SE Holgate Blvd 503-777-2893; 54. 4325 SE 82nd Ave 503-775-9603; 55. 2103 W Burnside St 503-295-6480; 56. 2829 N Lombard St 503-737-0317; 57. 6116 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503-282-0689; 58. 7280 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy 503-296-7454; 59. Mixed Use Building in Portland, OR, USA, 1620 NE Grand Ave 503-493-2715; 60. 12335 NE Glisan St 503-256-2932; 61. 5420 NE 33rd Ave 971-230-0153; 62. 4200 SE 82nd Ave 503-788-0200; 63. 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr 503-205-8844;
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Nice starter home in Gladstone is conveniently located to I 205. Includes Central Air, Gas Fireplace, Hardwood floors. Garage has been converted into storage space. Fenced backyard.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Stacie Loders, RE/MAX Equity Group at 503-666-2020</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This Beaverton two-story cul-de-sac home offers a one-car garage.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michelle Holmes, Opendoor Brokerage LLC at 503-966-8285</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Darling studio in the heart of everything fun. Close to providence park and Multnomah Athletic Club. Features include hardwood floors, walk-in closet, & plenty of natural light. Full kitchen with checkered floors. Timeless lobby entry & secured building. Perfect location in the Alphabet district of Portland.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kristina Horning, Premiere Property Group, LLC at 503-430-0464</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Highly desired upper unit with amazing river views. Open floor plan with bedroom and laundry upstairs. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bath. Covered, deeded parking space. Enjoy resort style living with community pool, hot tub, fire pits, bbq's, picnic tables, sandy beach and marina with 15 miles of paved river pathway. Blocks to Pearl District eateries, boutiques, markets & cafes. Paradise Walker & Biker Scores w/nearby transit. Easy commute to airport. Great for investors. No rental cap.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Thompson, Windermere Realty Trust at 503-220-1144</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Coming soon: Portland events

1. Portland AP Midwifery Workshop; 2. Drag Brunch of Your Dreams with Poison Waters; 3. One Team Scavenger Hunt Portland Oregon; 4. Worship at ZION Lutheran Church - PDX; 5. NEW DATE -11/4/21: Billy Raffoul;