Thursday is the last day to get a first-dose COVID-19 shot at the Oregon Convention Center

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The last day to get the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Oregon Convention Center is Thursday, KATU reports.

Starting Friday, only second doses will be available until June 19, when the site is set to fully shut down.

The site, operated by All4Oregon, a collaboration between Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, Providence and OHSU, has been open since January.

Walk-ins are welcome at the site, but officials still recommend making an appointment.

The Portland International Airport’s drive-thru vaccination site will also shut down on June 19, and the last day to receive a first dose shot at the site is May 30.

According to OHSU, the demand for vaccines has dropped at mass vaccination sites throughout the state.

The vaccination clinic at Vancouver’s Tower Mall will also close on June 29.