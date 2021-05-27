newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Beating China Is No Easy Task: Japan Has A Plan and It Involves the F-35

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 3 days ago

Michael Peck

F-35, Asia Pacific

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0ghS_0aDhehpQ00

China’s navy is deploying longer-range anti-aircraft missiles, which means Japanese aircraft will have to launch their anti-ship weapons from longer range or risk being shot down.

Beating China Is No Easy Task: Japan Has A Plan and It Involves the F-35

Here's What You Need To Remember: The situation would be reminiscent of the Cold War, when missile-equipped Soviet bombers such as the Tu-22M Backfire, equipped with long-range anti-ship missiles, faced U.S. carrier-based aircraft such as the F-14 Tomcat, which would have endeavored to intercept the bombers before they could reach launch range.

Japan is developing a longer-range, air-launched anti-ship cruise missile.

The reason? China’s navy is deploying longer-range anti-aircraft missiles, which means Japanese aircraft will have to launch their anti-ship weapons from longer range or risk being shot down.

Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya cited longer-range air defenses on warships belonging to “some countries,” though there could be little doubt that he was referring to one nation in particular.

“The plan involves extending the range of Japan's supersonic ASM-3 air-to-ship missiles, which are said to have a range of less than 200 kilometers [124 miles], to over 400 km [249 miles], with the aim of beefing up Tokyo's ability to defend a chain of outlying islands in the southwest,” according to Japan’s Mainichi newspaper .

“The F-2s are expected to retire in the 2030s and Iwaya said Japan is considering loading their successor fighter jets with the longer-range missiles,” Mainichi noted. Japan is developing the F-3 , an indigenous stealth fighter.

What’s interesting is that the new missile is being developed even though Japan only finished developing its predecessor, the ASM-3, last year (for a graphic of the ASM-3, go here ). The ASM-3 was designed to be launched by the F-2, Japan’s version of the U.S. F-16. The missile can either travel straight at the target ship from low altitude, or be launched low and “pop up” to high altitude before diving down on its target.

Japan is already opting for long-range ship-killers with a purchase of Norway’s Joint Strike Missile, with a range of up to 350 miles, for its F-35 stealth fighters.

As for the ASM-3, a Mach 3 missile with a range of just over a hundred miles might have proved quite devastating against China’s navy a decade ago. But the People’s Liberation Army Navy has a new generation of warships, such as the Type 052D guided missile destroyer armed with the HHQ-9 anti-aircraft missile, derived from the land-based HQ-9. The HQ-9 has a range of about 75 to 125 miles depending on the version, which would bring ASM-3-equipped Japanese fighters uncomfortably close to Chinese air defenses.

But there may be another reason for Japan’s desire for a longer-ranged anti-ship missile. China is building a fleet of aircraft carriers, whose jet fighters would extend the air defense perimeter of a Chinese naval task force beyond surface-to-air missile range.

The situation would be reminiscent of the Cold War, when missile-equipped Soviet bombers such as the Tu-22M Backfire, equipped with long-range anti-ship missiles, faced U.S. carrier-based aircraft such as the F-14 Tomcat, which would have endeavored to intercept the bombers before they could reach launch range. Had the Cold War turned hot, the question is whether the Backfires would have been downed before they could saturate American carrier groups with missiles.

What’s also interesting is that Japan is extending the range of its weapons. Haunted by the disaster of World War II, a fiercely pacifistic Japan, despite having a fairly large and sophisticated military, had no appetite for long-distance operations outside Japan.

That pacifism appears to be fading.

“Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution renounces war as a sovereign right of the state and bans the possession of military forces and other ‘war potential,’ but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in the Diet in January last year that he believes long-range cruise missiles are not banned under the supreme law,” Mainichi pointed out.

Japan already plans to deploy F-35B stealth fighters on carrier-like “helicopter-destroyers.” A new air warfare strategy would incorporate American-made standoff air-to-surface missiles. A long-range anti-ship missile would just be a continuation of that trend.

Michael Peck is a contributing writer for the National Interest. He can be found on Twitter and Facebook . This article is being republished due to reader interest.

Image: Reuters.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Defense#Cold War#Military Aircraft#Task Forces#Aircraft Carriers#Military Weapons#Asia Pacific China#Soviet#F 2#Hhq 9#American#Diet#The National Interest#Reuters#Mach#Michael Peck F 35#Japanese Aircraft#Missile Destroyer#F 35b Stealth Fighters#Chinese Air Defenses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
MilitaryThe Daily Star

Report: US considered nuke strike on China over Taiwan

US military planners pushed for nuclear strikes on mainland China in 1958 to protect Taiwan from an invasion by Communist forces, classified documents posted online by Daniel Ellsberg of "Pentagon Papers" fame show. US planners also assumed that the Soviet Union would aid China and retaliate with nuclear weapons -- a price they deemed worth paying to protect Taiwan, according to the document, first reported by the New York Times. Former military analyst Ellsberg posted online the classified portion of a top-secret document on the crisis that had been only partially declassified in 1975. Ellsberg, now 90, is famous for his 1971 leak to US media of a top-secret Pentagon study on the Vietnam war known as the Pentagon Papers.
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China lodged solemn representation to Japan

Beijing [China], May 16 (ANI): China has lodged a solemn representation to Japan after Tokyo mentioned Taiwan in its draft defense report for the first time, said a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the Ministry, Japan has repeatedly interfered with China's internal affairs, Global Times reported.
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

US moving only China region carrier to Afghanistan and Sen. Inhofe gives big warning – here it is

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), chairman and ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed concerns regarding the redeployment of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to help with the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, saying it demonstrates the United States military is being asked “to do too much with too little,” and sends a terrible message to China.
SocietyPosted by
Newsweek

China Has Nearly 35 Million More Single Men Than Women

China's once-a-decade census revealed the country had nearly 35 million more single men than women, and about half of them are within the "marriageable age" range, a government official said this week. The population data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on May 11 showed the country now has...
BusinessThe Drum

Droga5 gains Tokyo office as it expands into Japan, Brazil and China

Droga5 has announced a major expansion into Japan, with the opening of a Tokyo office. Further footholds in Brazil and China are set to follow in the next 12 months, the Accenture Interactive-owned agency said. Why Japan?. “Japan has long been a source of inspiration for anyone creative. It’s home...
Aerospace & Defenseindustryglobalnews24.com

JAPAN GOVT. PLANS TO DEVELOP INTERCONTINENTAL PASSENGER SPACESHIPS

Japan govt. plans to develop intercontinental passenger spaceships. Japan govt. and private companies aims to ready the spaceships by early 2040s. The cost of the JAXA's next-generation H3 rocket will be halved from about $46 million. The Japanese science ministry estimated the market sizes of various space ventures.