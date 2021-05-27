newsbreak-logo
Stimulus Denied: Can Your Unemployment Tax Refund Check Be Seized?

Ethen Kim Lieser

Potentially sizeable checks might never reach some eligible Americans because they could be seized by the federal government for overdue federal and state taxes, child support, or student loans.

Stimulus Denied: Can Your Unemployment Tax Refund Check Be Seized?

As the tenth batch of $1,400 coronavirus stimulus checks heads out to assist financially wounded Americans, know that there is another government-issued payment that should be a boon to millions of U.S. taxpayers.

The Internal Revenue Service recently confirmed that the tax refunds on 2020 unemployment benefits will start landing in bank accounts as early as this month. But do take note that these potentially sizeable checks might never reach some eligible Americans because they could be seized by the federal government for overdue federal and state taxes, child support, or student loans.

Then there are the third-party creditors who could legally garnish the funds for unpaid private debts, such as overdue medical bills and credit card debts. Know that as a taxpayer, there is little one can do to challenge this court order that allows for money to be removed from an individual’s bank account.

Be aware that the same holds true for the current round of $1,400 stimulus checks, as Congress frustrated many Americans when it failed to exempt the payments from garnishment. There were, however, garnishment protection measures for the $600 stimulus checks that were green-lighted in December.

More from The National Interest The IRS Might Soon Send You A Bigger Refund Than You Expected Stimulus Checks Forever? Democrats Want a Permanent Child Tax Credit Where Is My $2,200? IRS Slow to Rollout Unemployment Tax Refund.

According to the IRS, data indicate that as many as ten million people likely overpaid on their unemployment taxes and could be in line for these tax refunds. And a recent Treasury report confirmed that more than seven million tax returns already processed by the agency are eligible for the cash payment.

“Of the 7.4 million tax returns, nearly 7.3 million—or 98.6 percent—had modified adjusted gross income of less than $150,000 and would likely qualify for the exclusion,” the report stated.

Another direct payment that cash-strapped Americans can look forward to is from the expanded child tax credit , which will give a $250 or a $300 check each month to eligible parents through the end of the year. Moreover, eighteen-year-olds and full-time college students who are twenty-four and under will make parents eligible for a one-time $500 payment.

For these particular payments, however, keep in mind that they will be protected from both federal and state debts, such as back taxes—but they can indeed still be garnished for unpaid private debts.

Recipients of the child tax credit should also know that an overpayment of these funds could potentially make them responsible for paying back at least a portion of these benefits during tax season next year.

This is due to how the money will be disbursed starting on July 15—which is largely based off the IRS’ estimates on available data, such as overall income, marital status, and number and age of qualifying dependent children. Thus, if there are any outdated or inaccurate data, it could trigger an overpayment of the credit.

Ethen Kim Lieser is a Minneapolis-based Science and Tech Editor who has held posts at Google, The Korea Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, AsianWeek, and Arirang TV. Follow or contact him on LinkedIn .

Income TaxCNET

What to know if you're waiting for that unemployment tax refund from the IRS

Two weeks ago, the IRS announced that it would automatically begin issuing tax refunds on 2020 unemployment benefits. That means that if you treated your unemployment checks as income when you filed your tax return this year, the IRS will retroactively be offering a tax break on the first $10,200 (or $20,400 for married couples filing jointly). Millions of Americans are slated to receive the unemployment insurance tax refunds as part of new rules under the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March.
Income TaxCincinnati Herald

Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments Begin in July

President Joe Biden has declared that “help is here” for families with children who will begin receiving advanced monthly payments from the child tax credit. For tax year 2021, the Internal Revenue Service reported that families claiming the credit will receive up to $3,000 per qualifying child between the ages of 6 and 17 at the end of 2021. They will receive $3,600 per qualifying child under age six at the end of 2021. Previously the amount of the CTC was up to $2,000 per qualifying child under the age of 17 at the end of the year.
Income TaxQuad Cities Onlines

MARK-TO-MARKET: Proposal adds IRS scrutiny to businesses, gig economy

President Biden recently announced his proposal to vastly expand the size and authorities of the Internal Revenue Service. The expansion would require an additional $80 billion in Congressional funding over the next 10 years. If passed, the IRS would hire an additional 87,000 workers over the next decade, doubling its current size. It would also require banks, payment services — such as PayPal and Venmo — and cryptocurrency exchanges to report client account information to the IRS, including cash inflows and outflows.
U.S. Politicsexpressnews.com

Commentary: Give tax collectors tools to do their job

There is room for honest disagreement over many of President Joe Biden’s administration’s tax proposals, but restoration of funding to the Internal Revenue Service merits strong bipartisan support. Additional dollars spent on tax enforcement will be recouped many times over, and collecting taxes that are legally due will make the system fairer for all.
Income TaxForbes

File An Amended 2020 Tax Return After New PPP Guidance, Or Wait?

If you received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, but did not deduct payroll expenses on your 2020 tax return, this is what you need to know. First, the IRS completely changed its guidance on deductibility of 2020 expenses due to the enactment of legislation in late 2020 (see “Current Law,” below). Second, taxpayers who filed their 2020 tax returns before Dec. 27, 2020, based on previous guidance would normally need to amend their 2020 tax returns to claim 2020 deductions that now can be taken. For those taxpayers, the IRS created a safe harbor that allows claiming those 2020 deductions on a 2021 return.
EconomyIonia Sentinel-Standard

Extra tax refund money for unemployed isn't arriving soon enough for some

Extra tax refund money for some who lost jobs in 2020 isn't arriving soon enough for some taxpayers. Many taxpayers who filed early could be owed a few thousand dollars now because the tax rules relating to a portion of 2020 jobless benefits changed dramatically when President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law March 11.
Real EstatePopculture

Secret Stimulus Check: How to Make Sure You Receive Next Payment

While there doesn't seem to be a fourth stimulus check on the horizon, the American Rescue Plan does include more relief that could help millions of American homeowners who struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. The package, signed by President Joe Biden in March, includes a little-publicized program called the Homeowners Assistance Fund. Unlike the $1,400 stimulus check that was automatically sent to American taxpayers who qualified, this relief requires homeowners to apply.