The Duke of Sussex has revealed that he used alcohol and drugs to cope with the loss of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.Appearing in his documentary series about mental health, The Me You Can’t See, with Oprah Winfrey, Harry opened up about his own issues and coming to terms with them.In the first episode, Harry tells the American chat-show host about the years following the death of Princess Diana in Paris in 1997.Follow live: Prince William claims BBC fuelled Diana’s ‘fears’ as Harry says exploitation took her lifeHarry, who was 12 when his mother died, said: “I was willing...