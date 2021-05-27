newsbreak-logo
Montour Falls, NY

Schuyler County Sheriff's Office vehicle involved in Montour Falls crash

By Caitlin Murphy
NewsChannel 36
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- New York State Police are investigating after an unmarked Schuyler County Sheriff's Office vehicle was involved in an accident. On May 26 around 5:00 p.m., that two-car crash happened at the intersection of State Route 14 and North Genesee Street in the Village of Montour Falls. The Schuyler County Sheriff's Office confirmed one of the cars was a police vehicle being driven by an employee of the Sheriff's Office.

County
Schuyler County, NY
City
Montour Falls, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
