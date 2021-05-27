Schuyler County Sheriff's Office vehicle involved in Montour Falls crash
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- New York State Police are investigating after an unmarked Schuyler County Sheriff's Office vehicle was involved in an accident. On May 26 around 5:00 p.m., that two-car crash happened at the intersection of State Route 14 and North Genesee Street in the Village of Montour Falls. The Schuyler County Sheriff's Office confirmed one of the cars was a police vehicle being driven by an employee of the Sheriff's Office.www.weny.com