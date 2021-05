PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A lot of people who got laid off in the pandemic are making long-term career changes and looking for better jobs, from more pay and benefits, to flexible hours, and more fulfillment. There is one industry, hoping to rebound off a double whammy of worker shortages and spiking demands during the pandemic. We're talking about in-home caregiving. The need is so great right now, they're doing what they can to get the word out that this is so much more than just another paycheck.