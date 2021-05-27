Saints Win Third Straight Behind Masterful Performance From Barnes, 4-3 Over I-Cubs
DES MOINES, IA (May 26, 2021) - It is officially the first winning streak of the season for the St. Paul Saints and they have Charlie Barnes to thank for the most recent win. The left-handed starter was on his game going 7.0 innings, the longest start by any Saints pitcher this season, allowing just one run in a 4-3 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park. The win is the third straight victory for the Saints and gets them to 9-11 on the season.www.milb.com