Saints Win Third Straight Behind Masterful Performance From Barnes, 4-3 Over I-Cubs

The second Logan Webb went on the Injured List, the Giants knew Friday's game would be handled by their bullpen. The lineup made sure the Cubs had to deal with the same thing. Spot starter Scott Kazmir lasted just two innings before giving way to full-time relievers, but the Giants had a four-run lead by the time they pulled him and had knocked Cubs starter Jake Arrieta out. They held on for an 8-5 win, securing at least a split with the Cubs, who came in atop the NL Central and as one of the hottest teams in all of baseball.