For most of the past century, people have used the growth of a single number -- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) -- to gauge a society's progress. While this single number is easy for the public, policymakers and the media to digest, it focuses solely on monetary wellbeing and doesn't tell us everything. It fails to take into account other important aspects of people's lives, including their health and education, and neglects key social and external negative influences such as crime and pollution.