Claudia was a saleswoman in a clothing store. “My fixed-term contract has come to a halt due to Covid, with companies shutting down.” Her future, she now sees “is in the real estate or insurance agency. In October, she will be setting up BTS at the commercial technical negotiator. Frank has changed the territory.” I was in charge of asset management, but there are a number Few positions here … “. After losing their job, Claudia and Frank found themselves in RSA. For three months, they were discovering a new profession: teleoperator. They are among the 13 RSA (Active Solidarity Income) recipients who signed a six-month merger contract With the administration Every day, between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., they respond to incoming calls on the mobile vaccination center’s phone platform.