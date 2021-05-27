newsbreak-logo
Tennis

17961 Villa Club Way

bocaratonrealestate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning modern upgraded home situated on an expansive corner lot with a large side yard and gorgeous lake view. Soaring ceilings throughout the entire main level with the master suite and large media room/office with a beautiful coffered ceiling downstairs. The second floor boasts 3 large bedrooms with en-suite full bathrooms, and a loft. 3 car garage. House generator and hurricane shutters and protection included. The Oaks at Boca Raton is the epitome of lavish country club living without the country club dues. The community has European charm with a tennis center, pro-shop, basketball courts, a restaurant, fitness center with spa, a gorgeous clubhouse/kid club area, and la lavish community pool with cabanas.

www.bocaratonrealestate.com
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

10643 Plainview Cir

Large 2 story home in the amazing Port Cayman subdivision of Lakes at Boca Raton! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage, accordion shutters. HUGE master bedroom with large walk-in closet! Private Pool with large patio great for entertaining. Home is ready for a new owner's touch. Enjoy the new AC unit (2020) and the new washer and dryer (2020). Walking distance to club house with community pool, tennis courts, basketball court, playground, fitness center and more!
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

4100 Sanctuary Ln

4100 Sanctuary Ln is a custom built estate located in Boca Raton's most exclusive and secure gated waterfront enclave, The Sanctuary. This 7,500 Sq Ft + 6 bedroom, 9 bathroom home is of uncompromised building quality and a stunning modern mediterranean style. Through the oversized double door entry and into the two-story foyer, a clean, bright & open floorplan welcomes you. The home features a chef's kitchen with top of the line Wolf & Sub Zero appliances, expansive first floor master suite, office & theatre room. Additional features include a 3.5 car garage, 660 bottle wine cellar, Control4, rare italian marble countertops throughout, 48KW Generac Generator, white ash oak & marble flooring . Lushly landscaped backyard features a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, &pecky cypress ceilings.
Real EstateTravelPulse

Beachfront Oversized Walkout Butler Villa Suite

The Beachfront Oversized Walkout Butler Villa Suite qualifies for:. Revel in the ultimate beachfront vacation, in a magnificent villa suite directly overlooking the sea. With the sophistication of a colonial manor and the stylishness of contemporary appointments, this oversized villa suite is its own privileged sanctuary with your very own butler, where you can walkout directly onto your patio and the white sand beach beyond. Natural stone floors feature custom area rugs that accent handcrafted mahogany furnishings and British Colonial touches, with a spacious seating area and a dining table for two. The bathroom has a walk-in shower & soaking tub. Found on the ground level, these suites open to a furnished, private terrace adjacent leading to the silky white sand beach.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

6606 Villa Sonrisa Drive #913

Beautifully renovated condo in the desirable Villa Sonrisa of Boca Pointe! Modern renovations include a new kitchen with granite counter tops, featuring Delano Blanco Mosaic backsplash and brand new stainless steel appliances. Beautiful sterling oak, rigid core water-proof technology flooring throughout. Covered patio and a spacious courtyard. Spacious laundry room. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. This Secure community has a manned gate, community pool and is centrally located to shopping and amazing schools! Membership not required! Move-in ready!
Real Estateartfulliving.com

Hot Property: Abbott Urban Villas

Abbott Urban Villas are set to reshape the vibrant Linden Hills neighborhood by introducing modern comfort and a dream of urban luxury with an abundance of glass to intentionally capture the lot’s light and views. Designed by architect David Charlez with interiors curated by Brooke Voss Design, each house occupies 2,948 square feet covering three floors. The focal point of the home is the floating staircase that embodies livable art with double-height windows as its backdrop. A chef’s kitchen that’s meant for more than show and an entire rooftop terrace with an automatic glass door transform the new standard of city living.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

1054 W Camino Real

Welcome home to a beautiful oasis in a highly sought after neighborhood in Boca Raton. The home features a beautifully renovated kitchen, ceramic wood flooring, impact glass on all windows and sliders, upgraded cabinets with quartz countertops and brand new roof. Relax in the privacy of your back yard next to a meticulously maintained pool. Close to shopping, one mile to the beach and zoned for excellent schools. Most importantly, NO HOA. Call today to say, ''I love it, it feels like home.''
Real EstatePosted by
DFW Community News

Mansion in gated Miami neighborhood sells for $11M (Photos)

A company led by Julio Arguello, founder of Spanish development firm J.H. Arguello & Co., sold a recently renovated mansion along Biscayne Bay in Miami for $10.98 million. Bay Love LLC, managed by Arguello, sold the 6,553-square-foot home at 4411 Sabal Palm Road in the Bay Point neighborhood to 4411 Trust LLC, managed by McKinney-based CPA Peter M. Carrell. It’s not clear who ultimately owns the buyer.
Lifestyleluxurytraveldiary.com

Review: Hotel Villa Neri Resort & Spa

Villa Neri Resort & Spa is an exclusive hotel which offers elegant rooms, gourmet restaurants, a welcoming and intimate Spa and a large saltwater swimming pool surrounded by a lush garden. Why We Love This Hotel. Hotel Villa Neri Resort & Spa offers understated elegance set on the slopes of...
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

921 Dreams Point Rd

Welcome to Dreams Point in Jamestown on the Magothy. Stunning architecture, fine fit and finish, gated driveway, pristine condition, and deep protected water are only a few of features that make this property a true gem. Situated on a private lot, and built at an ideal elevation above Forked Creek, this custom brick 5 bedroom/4 baths/2 half baths home features beautiful wood floors, custom trim, a mosaic tile foyer, impressive curved staircase, 4 gas fireplaces, an exquisite gourmet chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, luxury appliances, two large pantries, a breakfast area, two custom work stations and a gourmet coffee bar. This home also offers a waterfront great room with soaring ceilings, a stately main level home office with gas fireplace, over a dozen Swarovski crystal chandeliers throughout the home, expansive master suite with luxury bath and separate walk-in closets, waterfront screened porch and deck, and many other features you would expect to find in a home of this quality craftsmanship. The expansive lower level includes an au-pair/guest suite, family room with custom built-ins, game room area, gym/yoga area and a large storage and workshop area. The discreet and maintenance free solar panel system provides clean energy and a significant reduction in energy costs. Ideally located for enjoying the best of what our area has to offer by land or water. Great access to the Chesapeake Bay, and a short ride to Dobbins Island, Dreams Point is a boater's dream. The deep water pier is very protected and includes water, electric and a Magnum lift. Welcome to the best of waterfront living on the Magothy River.
Home & Gardennorwegianamerican.com

Grieg villa to be restored

Edvard Grieg’s villa at Troldhaugen in Bergen from 1885 is a very popular tourist destination, but the refurbishment of the building will be costly. There is rot damage, older technical installations that need to be replaced, walls that need to be restored, and settlement damage. “Over the next 10 years,...
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

10607 Mist Haven Terrace

Gorgeous brick front townhome in an amazing North Bethesda location! Beautifully updated throughout, fresh paint and a 1 car garage. The upper level offers vaulted ceilings in the master retreat, with two large closets with built-ins and the fully renovated bathroom retreat. Enjoy the deep tub and designer tiled glass shower. Two additional bedrooms and a fully renovated hall bathroom complete the upstairs. The main level features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. The large dining room overlooks the living room with fireplace (as is) and double sliding doors to deck overlooking trees and natural area. A small nook for an office or playroom and half bath complete this level. The first level entry has 1 car garage, fully bathroom, laundry area, coat closet and great family room with walkout to rear yard. The yard has turf grass for easy maintenance and stone patio. Minutes to Pike and Rose, Wildwood Shopping Center, Grosvenor/Strathmore Red Line Metro & Whole Foods. An Easy commute to Northern Virginia and D.C., Quick Access to 495, 270, Rockville Pike and Old Georgetown Road. There is Nearby access to the Trolley Walk & Bike Trail that will connect you to the Capital Crescent Trail.
Lifestylehospitalitydesign.com

Villa Dagmar Hotel Arrives in Stockholm

The sister property of Hotel Diplomat draws inspiration from European travels. Boutique concept Villa Dagmar has opened in Stockholm as the sister property to luxury property Hotel Diplomat. Conceived as an urban villa, the new hotel occupies a historic Art Nouveau volume located beside the recently renovated Östermalmshallen food market. An eclectic European visual identity was crafted by Anna Cappelen, design architect Per Öberg, and interior designer Helena Belfrage to inspire guests to return.
Real Estatebizjournals

McLean mansion with indoor pool and basketball court sells for $11 million

A 20,000-square-foot McLean mansion that’s been on and off the market since 2011 has finally sold. John and Sara Darvishi of Ashburn's John Darvish Construction closed the sale of 1005 Founders Ridge Lane, located within The Reserve at McLean, late last month for $11 million. The buyer is listed as Theresa Sheffey Trustee, according to public records. The real name of the buyer is unknown at this time.
Real Estateledburyreporter.co.uk

Inside 'charming' Herefordshire town centre cottage for sale

A BLACK and white cottage in a Herefordshire town, which has been described as charming, has hit the market. The listed cottage in Bromyard is for sale with G Herbert Banks with a guide price of £230,000. The listing on Zoopla describes it as a charming detached listed cottage requiring...
Real EstateTravelPulse

Royal Estate Beachfront Two Story One Bedroom Butler Villa Suite with Pool

Royal Estate Beachfront Two Story One Bedroom Butler Villa Suite with Pool. The Royal Estate Beachfront Two Story One Bedroom Butler Villa Suite with Pool qualifies for:. Reminiscent of a true Bahamian manor this luxurious, sprawling retreat is the largest suite within the Royal Estate Beachfront Villa. With every luxury imaginable, including direct beach access, a private pool and a personal butler to attend to your every whim. This spectacular Love Nest Butler Suite is a privileged sanctuary arranged over two levels. On the first, a spacious great room is suited to entertaining on the grandest scale, with a large living room featuring contemporary island-style furnishings arranged around a smart television, a dining room with seating for eight, and a half bathroom. A wall of French doors opens up to the private pool and tranquil patio courtyard perfect for dining al fresco and enjoying the spectacular ocean view. Upstairs, an opulent master suite encompasses a den, a modern four-poster mahogany king-size bed, walk-in closet and balcony overlooks the turquoise Caribbean Sea. The suite's marble bath is complete with a double vanity, walk-in shower, bidet and a soaking tub to relax in while you soak in this tropical paradise. Butler Elite and 24-hour service included.
Real EstatePosted by
thedrive

$15M Minnesota Mansion Comes With a Drive-Through Car Wash

The interior is over the top, but the eight-car garage is Batcave-worthy. Turn onto Christmas Lake Road in Greenwood, Minnesota, and you’re almost there. Hidden in plain sight on St. Alban’s Bay on Lake Minnetonka, a $15 million home is on the market now complete with its own fancy garage that includes a car wash. When you have the funds to purchase a multi-million-dollar property, it seems that dealing with the rest of the world isn’t necessary. One would imagine that owners could afford a set of full-time employees to chamois off any high-end vehicles by hand.