17961 Villa Club Way

Welcome to Dreams Point in Jamestown on the Magothy. Stunning architecture, fine fit and finish, gated driveway, pristine condition, and deep protected water are only a few of features that make this property a true gem. Situated on a private lot, and built at an ideal elevation above Forked Creek, this custom brick 5 bedroom/4 baths/2 half baths home features beautiful wood floors, custom trim, a mosaic tile foyer, impressive curved staircase, 4 gas fireplaces, an exquisite gourmet chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, luxury appliances, two large pantries, a breakfast area, two custom work stations and a gourmet coffee bar. This home also offers a waterfront great room with soaring ceilings, a stately main level home office with gas fireplace, over a dozen Swarovski crystal chandeliers throughout the home, expansive master suite with luxury bath and separate walk-in closets, waterfront screened porch and deck, and many other features you would expect to find in a home of this quality craftsmanship. The expansive lower level includes an au-pair/guest suite, family room with custom built-ins, game room area, gym/yoga area and a large storage and workshop area. The discreet and maintenance free solar panel system provides clean energy and a significant reduction in energy costs. Ideally located for enjoying the best of what our area has to offer by land or water. Great access to the Chesapeake Bay, and a short ride to Dobbins Island, Dreams Point is a boater's dream. The deep water pier is very protected and includes water, electric and a Magnum lift. Welcome to the best of waterfront living on the Magothy River.