Facebook, Instagram now let users hide ‘likes’ on posts

rebelnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook and Instagram users who feel shy about not having a million likes on their posts will now be able to hide those numbers, the Mark Zuckerberg-run platforms announced on Wednesday. In a blog post, Facebook announced that “everyone on Instagram and Facebook will now have the option to hide...

www.rebelnews.com
