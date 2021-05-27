Cancel
‘CO2 battery’ technology getting megawatt-scale demonstrator in Italy

energy-storage.news
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2.5MW / 4MWh demonstration system using novel energy storage technology based on a “carbon dioxide battery” has begun construction in Sardinia, Italy. The CO2 battery technology has been developed by Energy Dome, a Milan-headquartered company founded by technologist and entrepreneur Claudio Spadacini and incorporated two years ago. The battery can offer long durations of storage between three to 16+ hours, can be built using off-the-shelf components used in other industries and uses a closed loop thermodynamic process which can enable a high round-trip efficiency, the company claims. It also suffers “little or no degradation” over an anticipated lifetime of more than 25 years.

www.energy-storage.news
#Energy Efficiency#Co2#Compressed Air#Italy#Battery Components#Thermal Energy#Energy Technologies#Carbon Dioxide#Co2#Energy Dome#Caes#Technology#Lithium Ion#Off The Shelf Components#Ambient Temperature#Heating#Gas#Thermodynamic Process#Component Integration#Company
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Energy Industryyicaiglobal.com

China’s GEM to Invest USD281 Million to Lift Battery Materials Output

(Yicai Global) June 7 -- GEM will spend CNY1.8 billion (USD281 million) to expand production at one of its ternary precursor factories, using recycled battery materials from another of its plants to create a green industrial chain in the Yangtze River Delta economic hub, the Chinese raw material supplier for new energy vehicle batteries said.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Italy installed 152 MW of PV in Q1 2021

Italy installed around 152 MW of solar power in the first three months of 2021, according to provisional numbers released by the Italian renewable energy association, ANIE Rinnovabili, and data provided by grid operator Terna. The performance is up from 115 MW in the same period last year, and 105...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

PV modules degrade less in Nordic climates

Crystalline silicon PV modules operating in Nordic climates degrade less than panels used in other latitudes and climates according to a recent study conducted by the Institute for Energy Technology at the University of Oslo. The Norwegian scientists analyzed the performance of a 370 kW commercial PV system based on...
CarsFox News

Tesla cancels 'world's quickest' Model S Plaid+ equipped with new battery technology

Elon Musk announced on Sunday that Tesla is canceling its announced Model S Plaid+ trim because the regular Model S Plaid "is just so good." The $149,990 Plaid+ was set to be the world's quickest mass market car with a 0-60 mph acceleration time under 1.99 seconds and the longest-range electric vehicle at 520 miles, compared to the $119,990 Plaid's claimed figures of exactly 1.99 seconds and 390 miles.
Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Air Liquide partners with Samsung Engineering for Methanol plant in Malaysia

Following a successful FEED study in 2019, Air Liquide Engineering & Construction will continue its partnership with Samsung Engineering to build a methanol production plant for Sarawak Petchem, a state-owned oil and gas firm established and owned by the State Government of Sarawak, Malaysia. The new facility is planned to come into operation in 2023.
Los Angeles, CAfutureflight.aero

Archer to Unveil Maker Technology Demonstrator Next Week

Archer Aviation is preparing to unveil the two-seat technology demonstrator for its planned four-passenger eVTOL aircraft during an event to be held in Los Angeles on June 10. The unveiling, which will be live-streamed online, will mark the first public appearance of the all-electric Maker demonstrator, which is being used to develop the larger production aircraft, which is expected to have a range of 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.
Businessinsideevs.com

Rumor: Stellantis Considers Battery Plant In Italy

Stellantis, one of the largest automotive groups that combines PSA Group and FCA, intends to sell 400,000 plug-in electric cars this year and notes a significant increase in demand for batteries. According to Bloomberg, Stellantis is considering a new battery investment in Europe to secure battery supplies for its growing...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Firm raises $1.5 million to pursue battery technology

BELOIT—A Beloit startup has raised over $1 million in capital in its effort to find new ways of improving battery technologies for a range of industrial equipment applications spanning multiple manufacturing sectors. Blue Line Battery Inc., has raised $1.5 million since 2017 thanks to fundraising led by Grey Collar Ventures,...
Industrybirminghamnews.net

KULR Technology Group Issued Special Permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation Authorizing Transport of Lithium-Ion and Metal Batteries for Recycling

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the 'Company' or 'KULR'), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced today it was issued a special permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation authorizing the transport of lithium-ion and metal batteries for recycling. The permit provides exceptions from shipping papers and employee training when shipping lithium batteries exceeds 300 Watt-Hours. The permit authorizes the exceptions based on using KULR's specially designed thermally protective packaging which incorporates the Company's patented thermal runaway shield (TRS) technology.
CarsGreenBiz

Better batteries will get us to an electrified future

The mass adoption of electric vehicles — and, well, electric everything — will rely heavily on cheap, dependable batteries. While the cost of lithium-ion batteries has dropped dramatically, the technology still leaves something to be desired. Creating new types of batteries that are lighter, lower-cost and more durable will allow...
Hartford, CTHartford Business

Large-scale batteries, once hobbled by cost, ready for ‘prime time’

When the Hartford Business Journal asked Connecticut manufacturers, regulators and researchers about the viability of large-scale energy storage devices, or batteries, in 2017, they agreed that while the technology would one day be useful or even transformative, numerous obstacles, including cost, were making widespread adoption impractical. Four years later, however,...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

KULR Technology Group Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Risk Minimization of Fires and Explosions in Lithium-Ion Battery Packs

Issuance of United States Patent Number 11018397 Further Bolsters Intellectual Patent Portfolio. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the 'Company' or 'KULR'), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded it a patent on its Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS) - a passive propagation resistant solution designed and successfully tested to reduce the hazardous risks associated with thermal runaway in lithium-ion battery packs. This is the third patent the Company has been granted on its TRS technology.
Economysolarpowerworldonline.com

Designing for Next-Generation Technologies: Utility-Scale Trends

Join Solar Power World and Top Solar Contractors as we have a roundtable discussion on the best business practices the installation community has adopted for the utility-scale market. The utility-scale solar market may seem like an assembly line of tried-and-true installation methods, but most of the industry’s technology advances first...
Texas Statepower-grid.com

West Texas to get three new large-scale battery storage systems

Burns & McDonnell said on Monday that it was selected by LG Energy Solution and Sustainable Environmental Renewable (SER) Capital Partners to provide engineer-procure-construct (EPC) services for three 10-MW/20-MWh lithium-ion, stand-alone battery energy storage systems. The three facilities are located in the West Texas region. The project consists of owner-provided...
CarsStreetInsider.com

Hyzon Motors' Break-Through eAxle Technology to Enable High-Efficiency Hydrogen and Battery Trucks (DCRB)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon" or "the Company"), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles, today announced the development of a new eAxle design which provides extremely high efficiency for 6x4 Class-8 commercial vehicles. This break-through innovation comes ahead of Hyzon's public listing via a definitive business combination agreement with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB, DCRBW).