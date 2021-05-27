newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

9712 Via Emilie

bocaratonrealestate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParadise found in this spectacular 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the sought after community of Villaggio. Designed to entertain, this stunning home features a formal living room, formal dining room, family room and a patio. The kitchen is a chef's dream with under cabinet lighting, cabinets with pull-outs, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The luxurious master suite boasts a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and a walk in shower. This freshly painted home also features neutral flooring, smooth walls, LED lighting, impact glass windows and an abundance of natural light. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle on the patio, large private yard with lush tropical landscaping and a serene lake view.

www.bocaratonrealestate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Windows#Family Room#Master#Kitchen Appliances#Chef#Paradise#Lush Tropical Landscaping#Dual Sinks#Bedroom#Tiled Backsplash#Formal Dining Room#Home Features#Granite#Natural Light#Cabinets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

10607 Mist Haven Terrace

Gorgeous brick front townhome in an amazing North Bethesda location! Beautifully updated throughout, fresh paint and a 1 car garage. The upper level offers vaulted ceilings in the master retreat, with two large closets with built-ins and the fully renovated bathroom retreat. Enjoy the deep tub and designer tiled glass shower. Two additional bedrooms and a fully renovated hall bathroom complete the upstairs. The main level features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. The large dining room overlooks the living room with fireplace (as is) and double sliding doors to deck overlooking trees and natural area. A small nook for an office or playroom and half bath complete this level. The first level entry has 1 car garage, fully bathroom, laundry area, coat closet and great family room with walkout to rear yard. The yard has turf grass for easy maintenance and stone patio. Minutes to Pike and Rose, Wildwood Shopping Center, Grosvenor/Strathmore Red Line Metro & Whole Foods. An Easy commute to Northern Virginia and D.C., Quick Access to 495, 270, Rockville Pike and Old Georgetown Road. There is Nearby access to the Trolley Walk & Bike Trail that will connect you to the Capital Crescent Trail.
Tennisbocaratonrealestate.com

8674 Via Giula

This beautiful villa is situated in a desirable gated community with a 2 car garage. Private screened in patio, large open rooms with lots of sunlight. Charming backyard on quite street. Walking distance to many amenities, including a lovely lake, children's playground, clubhouse, community pool, & tennis courts.
Grocery & Supermaketluxuryrealestate.com

11462 Morgan Lane

Absolutely Charming Home on an Extra Large 7,200 Lot, Just Waiting for it's New Lucky Owners! It Boasts a Park-Like Backyard with Large Covered Patio, Expanse Lush Lawn, Fruit Trees (Banana, Grapefruit & Tangerine), Block Wall Fencing, and Huge Storage Shed that Provides Lots of Storage Space. this Adorable Home has Great Curb Appeal and an Extra Long Driveway to 2-Car Garage - Driveway Can Park Several Vehicles and has RV Potential. Upon Entry through an Added Front Security Door, You Step into a Very Light & Bright Large Open Living Room, Adjacent Dining Room, and Sunlit Kitchen with Eat-In Breakfast Nook. This Lovingly Maintained Home Features: Brand New Coretec Laminate Flooring, Brand New Designer Paint Inside and Out, Partial Copper Plumbing, Smooth Ceilings, Tile Flooring in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Newly Re-Surfaced Kitchen Countertops, Re-Glazed Bathtub, Brand New Winter-White Carpeting, High Baseboards, and More! From the Living Area you Walk Down The Hall to all the Bedrooms which includes 1 Bedroom that Overlooks the Lovely Backyard. This Backyard is Great for Entertaining and Relaxing with Family at Any Given Time & Day! Quick Freeway Access will make Commuting a Breeze. Close to Shopping, Supermarkets, Schools, Dining and Entertainment Venues. As an Added Bonus, Disneyland is only a Few Minutes away. World Class Beaches are only a Short Drive too. The Perfect Home for Someone Looking to Make it their Own. This is a Great Opportunity to Own a Home in Garden Grove with all the Benefits this Great City has to Offer!
Real EstateFlorida Weekly

House Hunting

West of U.S. 41 on navigable water, just south of Pelican Bay and north of Park Shore in the Seagate community, this two-story, western exposure home designed by Stofft Cooney was built in 2016 and has a sophisticated coastal feel. The great room design has a chef’s kitchen with Wolf, Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances that seamlessly transitions to the outdoor entertaining area complete with remote control screening. Interior finishes include Italian white oak flooring throughout and custom lighting and window treatments. The owner’s suite features two large walk-in closets, a wet bar, sliding door access to the pool area and a white marble bathroom. In addition to the office on the main level, there is an en-suite guest bedroom with access to the pool area. A private elevator brings you upstairs to the family room and two more en-suite bedrooms, each with walk-in closet and private balcony. Outside, beautiful Ipe wood decking accents the lap pool and overflowing spa, and an outdoor kitchen makes enjoying sunsets a breeze. The private dock has direct access to the Gulf of Mexico.
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

921 Dreams Point Rd

Welcome to Dreams Point in Jamestown on the Magothy. Stunning architecture, fine fit and finish, gated driveway, pristine condition, and deep protected water are only a few of features that make this property a true gem. Situated on a private lot, and built at an ideal elevation above Forked Creek, this custom brick 5 bedroom/4 baths/2 half baths home features beautiful wood floors, custom trim, a mosaic tile foyer, impressive curved staircase, 4 gas fireplaces, an exquisite gourmet chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, luxury appliances, two large pantries, a breakfast area, two custom work stations and a gourmet coffee bar. This home also offers a waterfront great room with soaring ceilings, a stately main level home office with gas fireplace, over a dozen Swarovski crystal chandeliers throughout the home, expansive master suite with luxury bath and separate walk-in closets, waterfront screened porch and deck, and many other features you would expect to find in a home of this quality craftsmanship. The expansive lower level includes an au-pair/guest suite, family room with custom built-ins, game room area, gym/yoga area and a large storage and workshop area. The discreet and maintenance free solar panel system provides clean energy and a significant reduction in energy costs. Ideally located for enjoying the best of what our area has to offer by land or water. Great access to the Chesapeake Bay, and a short ride to Dobbins Island, Dreams Point is a boater's dream. The deep water pier is very protected and includes water, electric and a Magnum lift. Welcome to the best of waterfront living on the Magothy River.
TV & Videosrealtor.com

Tiffany Brooks Reveals One Common Eyesore To Hide in a House

On her new HGTV show, “50K Three Ways,” Tiffany Brooks knows how to make homes look more luxurious on a tight budget. Sometimes this involves adding new features, but other times it’s about hiding what you’ve got. In the episode “Modern Revival,” Brooks helps clients Greg and Ashley Day as...
Worldcountryliving.com

18th century converted steading for sale on the ﻿Isle of Mull

An eight-bedroom converted steading dating back to the 18th century is for sale on the Isle of Mull for £595,000 — and you'll get a lot for your money. The Steadings, which has been beautifully refurbished throughout, sits in an elevated and private position with uninterrupted views across to Loch Scridain.
Lake Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1503 Ridge Road

Adorable home on picturesque Catonsville street in highly acclaimed Oak Forest! With great potential and possibilities, this timeless home is just waiting for you to add your personal touches and designs. The inviting covered porch opens to a bright and airy foyer showcasing Craftsman style detail and hardwood floors. Main level boasts a spacious living room with a brick fireplace, lots of windows, a formal dining room with built-in corner cabinets, and a kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet space. Travel off the dining room and you will be delighted to find a large guest room or home office along with a full bath. Upper level provides the option for 4 bedrooms with surprisingly deep closets, ceiling fans for year-round comfort, and a full bath in the hallway. This home has been updated with central A/C to keep you cool on hot summer days. The large backyard is an entertainer+GGs delight with its privacy fence, large patio, and a detached 2-car garage that could be used in many different ways! Very convenient location, close to everything including main street shopping and restaurants, weekly Farmers' markets, the library, the state park and so much more!! Easy access to commuter routes, BWI & MARC Train.
Real Estatetheoldhouselife.com

The Hiawatha Lodge, Circa 1830. Almost three acres in New York. $325,000

Love the space with the dining table! Lots of windows in this house. The Hiawatha Lodge was built in 1830. This Greek Revival is located on 2.86 acres in Liverpool, New York. The home has hardwood floors, french doors, crown molding, baseboards, and an updated kitchen. The property has lush landscaping, a detached garage with loft, and a patio. The home is close to shopping. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,887 square feet. $325,000.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

7240 Via Palomar

Great opportunity to own this home in Palomar. This home has a nice open floor plan from the moment you walk in ! There is a great room/dining room overlooking an extremely private backyard and partially covered screened patio. This is a 2 bedroom with a convertible den/office could make for a 3rd bedroom if needed.. The kitchen is spacious and has a separate dining area and large pantry closet. The master bedroom features vaulted ceiling and double closets.There is plenty of space for bed and exercise equipment if desired. The roof was replaced in 2009 and exterior of home just painted less than a year ago. Membership at the country club is optional with a variety of categories to choose from.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

1161 SW 18th Street

Palm Beach Farms is one of Boca Raton's most sought after communities. Featuring a great open concept, this 3 bed 2.5 bath single family home is perfect for any family. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with espresso shaker soft-close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pull out pantry & custom lighting. 2 car garage w/ plenty of storage space. Large Master w/ walk-in closet & en suite bath w/ roman tub and separate shower. Walk into your tropical oasis as your backyard has beautiful foliage, stones & rocks & large Jacuzzi on a wooden deck -- Home is in great condition! Lots of upgrades and roof replaced 2018. Zoned for new Addison Mizner school.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

6740 Via Regina #6740

Spacious town home completely and tastefully updated with highly desired home in Boca Point . The kitchen remodeled to perfection is open to the living space with an island. All bedrooms and the bathrooms are graciously remodeled. The very large screened patio and grass area behind is perfect for extending your living space and enjoying the Florida weather. Don't miss your opportunity to live in the manned gated community of Boca Pointe with a fabulous community pool and proximity to all shopping. Club memberships available but not mandatory. 1 pet allowed to 25 pound. 5% deposit request and if the home appraisal valuation is lower than full price the buyer have to pay the difference.
Real Estateamlu.com

Carmen Electra Puts Hollywood Hills Home on the Market for $2.8M

Carmen Electra’s classical architecture-inspired residence in Hollywood Hills is new to the open market this month. The model and actress is asking $2.79 million for the 3,852 sq. ft. home which occupies a .38-acre lot. The interiors begin with a great room, a space that emphasizes scale by way of...
Real Estatecincinnatimagazine.com

A Historic, Sun-Filled Paradise in North Avondale

Hidden among a grove of mature trees, this historic North Avondale stunner has been updated with loads of modern amenities that have us swooning. The white stucco home hardly blends in against the backdrop of trees and shrubs, but thoughtful hunter green trim beautifully ties in with the surrounding greenery.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Tom Ford’s ‘Nocturnal Animals’ inspires modernist Vancouver home

A house insired by the neo-noir 2016 Tom Ford film Nocturnal Animals, Maple Place perches on a hillside of West Vancouver. Created by HLYNSKY + DAVIS Architects and landscape architect Paul Sangha, this Canadian home was commissioned by a private client with a vision to build a home that would feel like a natural part of the landscape but also draw on cultural references and the modernist architecture of the 20th century.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

The Perfect Dining Room With A Touch of Masculanity

You will tell us, in a dining room, whatever its style, the centerpiece is the table. And that’s true. But here, in the context of a masculine decoration, it is even more obvious. The style and the materials that make up the table and the chairs/armchairs/benches are the heart of the decoration. They are almost sufficient to decorate the room. We will see the importance of minimalism in a masculine-style dining room. And it is precisely the furniture that allows you to put less.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Tiny 100-Square-Foot Bedroom Gets a Big Style Transformation

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In small spaces, you have to get creative — and not just with storage, but with decor, too. Often, the layouts and designs for large spaces just don’t work quite as well for small ones. That’s why YouTuber and DIYer Drew Scott (of Lone Fox) knew he had his work cut out for him in this roughly 10-foot-by-10-foot bedroom redo.