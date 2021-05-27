newsbreak-logo
Trio Of Turf Races Featured In Friday’s Stronach 5

By Maryland Jockey Club Press Office
paulickreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaces from Pimlico Race Course, Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and Gulfstream Park, including three on the turf, comprise Friday's Stronach 5. The multi-track wager, with an industry-low 12-percent takeout, begins at 4:47 p.m. with 11 claimers going a mile on the Pimlico turf course and is followed by a six-furlong turf event for allowance runners at Santa Anita Park featuring an 8-5 favorite in Hronis Racing LLC's Lalic, a 4-year-old French-bred filly seeking her third consecutive victory for trainer John Sadler.

www.paulickreport.com
