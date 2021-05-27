The Handmaid's Tale debuts at No. 2 on Nielsen Streaming Top 10

Since the first season, The Handmaid's Tale has been a story about June's quest to get out of Gilead. It's not been an easy journey by any stretch, and June has turned back more than once, insisting she wouldn’t leave without her daughter, Hannah, who’d been sent to live with another family. But finally, the tides have shifted, and June has let go of the dream of escaping with Hannah in tow. In the end, there were only so many times she could refuse to leave (at least, before viewers fully gave up on her forever). Now, The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 7 promo shows fans the promise of a new day for June and her new life in Canada.