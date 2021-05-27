newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

ADDitude Is Now a Part of WebMD

By ADDitude Editors
ADDitude
 3 days ago

ADDitude has been acquired by WebMD, the world’s leading source of health information and support. ADDitude will continue to produce ADHD news, free webinars, expert advice, the magazine, and more. Dear ADDitude partners, contributors & readers,. We are proud to announce that ADDitude is now a part of WebMD, the...

