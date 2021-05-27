newsbreak-logo
Phil and Lil’s Rugrats mom Betty will be gay in the Paramount+ reboot, Natalie Morales reveals

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
In an announcement that has left Rugrats fans in a frenzy but not shocked, Morales, who came out as queer in 2017, tells The A.V. Club in a statement that she’s very excited to join part of Rugrats by voicing Betty and that she thinks “anyone who watched the original show may have had an inkling Betty was a member of the alphabet mafia." Morales adds: “Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community, and I think it’s just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that. And yeah, Betty is a fictional cartoon, but even cartoons were hugely influential for me as a kid and if I’d been watching Rugrats and seen Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least a part of me would have felt like things might be okay in the future.”

