6785 Jardin Place

Location, Location, Location!!! Beautifully updated and very affordable Bellhaven II model in popular Tanyard Springs community backing to the community park. Many updates done prior to listing: custom paint, new carpet, new flooring throughout the entire home! Boasting a naturally lit open floor plan, 42 inch staggered oakwood cabinetry, kitchen island with built-in trash cans, pantry. Master with walk-in closet, and an on-suite bathroom with dual vanities. Secondary master with attached bathroom. Lower level offers storage room under strairs and an unfinished room, which can be turned into an office space or can serve as a storage. Pasadena schools. As a resident, you will have access to lifestyle amenities including pool, gym, tennis courts,basketball court, picnic area, dog park, community garden center, 4 tot lots, 3 miles of walking/biking trails! Ready for a quick settlement!