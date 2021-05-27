6785 Jardin Place

Gorgeous brick front townhome in an amazing North Bethesda location! Beautifully updated throughout, fresh paint and a 1 car garage. The upper level offers vaulted ceilings in the master retreat, with two large closets with built-ins and the fully renovated bathroom retreat. Enjoy the deep tub and designer tiled glass shower. Two additional bedrooms and a fully renovated hall bathroom complete the upstairs. The main level features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. The large dining room overlooks the living room with fireplace (as is) and double sliding doors to deck overlooking trees and natural area. A small nook for an office or playroom and half bath complete this level. The first level entry has 1 car garage, fully bathroom, laundry area, coat closet and great family room with walkout to rear yard. The yard has turf grass for easy maintenance and stone patio. Minutes to Pike and Rose, Wildwood Shopping Center, Grosvenor/Strathmore Red Line Metro & Whole Foods. An Easy commute to Northern Virginia and D.C., Quick Access to 495, 270, Rockville Pike and Old Georgetown Road. There is Nearby access to the Trolley Walk & Bike Trail that will connect you to the Capital Crescent Trail.