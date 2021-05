Paige VanZant’s highly-anticipated BKFC debut on February 5 has reportedly struggled with pay-per-views. VanZant made the move to the sans gloves promotion after she was submitted by Amanda Ribas at UFC 251. It was a surprise to many, but also created interest to see how she would fare against Britain Hart in her debut. The fight seemed like it would gain some solid attraction, but according to the Wrestling Observer, the fight only sold 5,000 pay-per-views on TV.