Montgomery, AL

City of Montgomery Holding COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Ages 12 and up This Saturday

alabamanews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Montgomery is continuing its community-centered vaccine clinic rollout throughout Montgomery as part of an initiative led by Mayor Steven L. Reed and Walmart to partner with community organizations. This is part of the Level Up campaign launched by the City of Montgomery and Partners In Health to work with community leaders and members to empower residents with knowledge to make an informed decision to protect themselves by getting the vaccine.

Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama governor signs medical marijuana legislation

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed medical marijuana legislation Monday as Republican opposition to the issue faded after decades of debate. The program will allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The approval came eight years after […]
Montgomery, ALABC 33/40 News

Gov. Ivey signs medical marijuana bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Governor Ivey signed Senate Bill 46 (medical marijuana) into law on Monday. “Signing SB 46 is an important first step. I would like to again thank Sen. Tim Melson and Rep. Mike Ball for their hard work over the last few years and their willingness to address the legitimate concerns. This is certainly a sensitive and emotional issue and something that is continually being studied. On the state level, we have had a study group that has looked closely at this issue, and I am interested in the potential good medical cannabis can have for those with chronic illnesses or what it can do to improve the quality of life of those in their final days." -- Governor Kay Ivey.
Alabama StatePosted by
92.9 WTUG

Gov. Ivey Signs Alabama Medical Cannabis Bill into Law

Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law SB 46, making medical marijuana legal in Alabama. This bill serves as the beginning of a “productive, safe & responsible operation…” according to a tweet published by Ivey Monday. The bill was first introduced by State Sen. Tim Melson (R-Florence) last year. It will...
Decatur, ALMontgomery Advertiser

Alabama House agrees to ban on 'vaccine passports'

The Alabama House of Representatives on Monday approved a bill that would prevent businesses and schools from requiring patrons and students to receive the COVID vaccine. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, passed 76 to 17 after a debate that lasted more than three hours. The legislation heads back to the Senate for concurrence or a conference committee.
Alabama StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Alabama nears approval of ban on so-called vaccine passports

Alabama lawmakers on Monday inched forward to banning so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event. The legislation would “prohibit the issuance of vaccine passports” by state agencies and prevent people from being denied entry to businesses, universities, schools and state agencies if they have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Alabama StateGadsden Times

Alabama has just authorized medical marijuana. Here's what to know.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed SB46, creating a medical marijuana program in Alabama and allowing the use of medical cannabis for roughly 15 illnesses or diseases, provided certain conditions are met. Here's what you need to know. What's new under this bill?. The Alabama Legislature in 2014 passed legislation...
Montgomery, ALaldailynews.com

General Fund passes final vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The state’s General Fund budget received final passage Monday, as lawmakers sent a record-setting $2.4 billion budget to Gov. Kay Ivey for her approval. House Budget Chairman Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, took to the House floor to explain that changes made in the conference committee add about $900,000 from what the Senate passed.
Montgomery, ALPosted by
Montgomery Daily

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Montgomery: 1. 3000 Rosa L Parks Ave (334) 263-0225; 2. 4790 Mobile Hwy (334) 281-4119; 3. 1525 Forest Ave (334) 263-9272; 4. 55 Ray Thorington Rd (334) 215-4381; 5. 7076 Atlanta Hwy (334) 290-4507; 6. 4045 Atlanta Hwy (334) 260-7788; 7. 7700 Vaughn Rd (334) 290-4922; 8. 3026 Zelda Rd (334) 244-4487; 9. 1080 Eastern Blvd 334-272-0277; 10. 10 W Fairview Ave 334-265-3336; 11. 3892 Atlanta Hwy 334-270-0757; 12. 2281 E South Blvd 334-286-6678; 13. 6680 Atlanta Hwy 334-409-0611; 14. 2920 Carter Hill Rd 334-262-1169; 15. 3801 Eastern Blvd 334-284-4181; 16. 6495 Atlanta Hwy 334-272-0263; 17. 10710 Chantilly Pkwy 334-272-7377; 18. 1600 Federal Dr 334-777-5865; 19. 8035 Vaughn Rd 334-777-5881; 20. 851 Ann St 334-223-7177; 21. 4724 Mobile Hwy 334-286-8182; 22. 7946 Vaughn Rd 334-272-1510;
Alabama StateDaily Mountain Eagle Online

Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's plan to lease prisons that would be owned by private companies and operated by the state. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit after rejecting...
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Historic Montgomery marker honors Rev. Robert and Jeannie Graetz

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The efforts of Reverend Robert and Jeannie Graetz to end segregation in Montgomery during the civil rights movement continues to impact people today. On Sunday, the city of Montgomery placed a historic marker in front of the Graetz former home located at 1558 Dunbar Street. Meta...