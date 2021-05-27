City of Montgomery Holding COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Ages 12 and up This Saturday
The City of Montgomery is continuing its community-centered vaccine clinic rollout throughout Montgomery as part of an initiative led by Mayor Steven L. Reed and Walmart to partner with community organizations. This is part of the Level Up campaign launched by the City of Montgomery and Partners In Health to work with community leaders and members to empower residents with knowledge to make an informed decision to protect themselves by getting the vaccine.www.alabamanews.net