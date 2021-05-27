newsbreak-logo
NIO Renews Joint Manufacturing Arrangements For EVs

By aftermarketNews Staff
aftermarketnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIO Inc., a pioneer and a leading manufacturer of premium smart electric vehicles in China, has entered into manufacturing agreements with Jianghuai Automobile Group Co. Ltd.( JAC), and Jianglai Advanced Manufacturing Technology (Anhui), Jianglai, regarding the joint manufacturing of NIO vehicles and related fee arrangements. JAC is a major state-owned automobile manufacturer in China that currently manufactures the NIO vehicles in delivery, including the ES8, ES6 and EC6, in the Hefei JAC-NIO manufacturing plant designed and constructed for NIO vehicles. Jianglai is a joint venture for operation management established by JAC and NIO where NIO holds 49% equity interests.

www.aftermarketnews.com
#Advanced Manufacturing#Manufacturing Plant#Supply Management#Production Capacity#Supply Chain Management#Nio Inc#Es8#The Hefei Jac Nio#Nio Vehicles#Manufacturing Agreements#Evs#Smart Electric Vehicles#Automobile#Operation Management#Models#Demand#Venture#Equity#Hefei#Techniques
