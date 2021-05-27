Porch goals! Circa 1904. Located in North Carolina. $295,000
Total porch goals! Love how it has two entrances to the porch. This is a well maintained home. It was built in 1904. It is located on .37 acres in Murfreesboro, North Carolina. The home features hardwood floors, crown molding, wide baseboards, pressed tin ceiling in kitchen, and a great butlers pantry. The property has a large wrap around front porch and a spacious back deck. There is an attached garage and a covered carport. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 3,000 square feet. $295,000.theoldhouselife.com