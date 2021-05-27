newsbreak-logo
Military

Healing the invisible wounds of war

WHYY
WHYY
 2 days ago
Every day in the US, millions of veterans struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. In fact, 20 veterans die by suicide every day. For many, isolation caused by the pandemic has only made their lives more difficult. As we approach Memorial Day, we’ll talk to WINDEN ROWE, Clinical Director at The Center for Change of Kennett Square, who specializes in the treatment of stress and trauma. Retired Marine Staff Sgt. JOE DIMOND also joins our conversation to discuss what happens to military members after discharge, and how they can ask for help. When he returned home from fighting Fallujah, Iraq, he didn’t know how to talk about his experiences, believing that no one would understand or care. He founded The Stain of War to give veterans a place to share their stories.

WHYY

WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

