FX renews Breeders for Season 3

"One of the things we realized, especially looking back, was that, yes, we had an entire act of story that we lopped off but, boy, were we relieved. Because as we started backing ourselves into it, we (realized), 'Oh man, we backed ourselves into a corner,'" says co-showrunner Joe Henderson. "There was so much story, that we didn’t realize until we got there, that we want to unpack. So Season 6 became this gift of being able to go, 'Oh, we can actually dramatize this. We can actually live in this. We can actually tell these stories, and find new stories.' Which is what we always do. When Season 5 was going to be 10 episodes and then became 16, at first we (were) like, 'There’s no way it can be 16!' And then it was like, 'There’s no way it can’t be 16.' That’s the same thing that was here. This ended up being a gift, it ended up be a boon. And we were able to just expand all that. But that’s all that changed. There was a question of where we ended the season. And we look back, we’re like, 'Oh, yeah this is the ending. Yeah, this is it.'"