Whitney Tavern, Circa 1800’s. On 24 acres in Massachusetts. $200,000
Imagine the stories this tavern could tell! Used as a way stop from 1801 to 1843. Whitney’s Tavern was most likely built in the late 1700’s or early 1800. It is located on 24 acres in Templeton, Massachusetts. The home features hardwood floors, original mantels, built-ins, and wainscoting. The property has garden areas, stone walls, pond and a stream. Five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 3,804 square feet. $200,000.theoldhouselife.com