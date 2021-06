The uneasy relationship between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris just got harder to paper over. The obviously ghoulish expectation that V.P. Harris will succeed her doddering husband without the benefit of an election and the signs of rebellion from the veep make the relationship between the two women testy at best. Should death or the 25th Amendment remove her husband from office, "Dr. Jill" loses all the status and perks of the presidency, which she obviously relishes. Going back to teach remedial English to community college students might lose some of its appeal. With V.P. Harris hovering in the background waiting to step up, it is understandable for Mrs. Biden to harbor suspicions and resentments.