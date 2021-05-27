Introducing

Sponsored post presented on aBlogtoWatch for advertiser. For the past two decades, Meistersinger has been producing watches that relay the time in the most fundamental and approachable way possible — a single hand that tells the time without the need for even the most basic complications of minutes or seconds hands. Though purposefully simple in concept, Meistersinger’s execution of the concept ensures unexpectedly easy and precise time-telling (so long as you’re not too worried about telling time down to the second). To celebrate 20 years of crafting some of Germany’s unique and instantly recognizable timepieces, Meistersinger has revisited its classically styled Perigraph line but added ample color to the dial, resulting in a watch perfect for celebrating 20 years of watchmaking. If you’re going to celebrate a milestone, you may as well go all out—as the brand’s founder, Manfred Brassler says, “And when we do something, we do it properly!”