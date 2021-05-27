Introducing

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleLast year Seiko released two instant hits. James found the SPB143 to be a near perfect everyday watch for his needs, and I was absolutely enamored with the SPB153. When it comes to modern Seiko, these two models represent what the Japanese powerhouse manufacturer does best – offer a high-quality, sporty, reliable watch with history, all at a reasonable price.

Designers & Collectionsofficeinsight.com

Pallas Textiles Introduces the Structure Collection

Pallas Textiles is excited to launch The Structure Collection™. Form and function are intrinsic to high-quality design and the foundation of a structure, the study of which involves an understanding of these concepts and the relationship between. Each textile in this collection studies the fundamental structures in architecture, basketry and apparel construction – all of which require a sound structural base to create form for function. The final interpretation into a woven textile looks beyond form to reveal the beauty behind each unique structure.“
Cell Phoneschainstoreage.com

Snapchat introduces virtual shopping tools

Smart camera company Snap Inc. is rolling out new augmented reality (AR) capabilities to streamline social commerce on its Snapchat visual platform. These include a set of new AR-based virtual try-on experiences with fashion partners. Farfetch provides an immersive shopping experience using 3D Body Mesh and voice-enabled controls, letting customers say what items they’re looking to browse and try on in AR. And Prada is leveraging new gesture recognition capabilities that let shoppers signal to the camera when they want to try on another item.
Beauty & Fashionablogtowatch.com

Meistersinger Toasts 20 Years of Watchmaking With The Perigraph Mellow Yellow

Sponsored post presented on aBlogtoWatch for advertiser. For the past two decades, Meistersinger has been producing watches that relay the time in the most fundamental and approachable way possible — a single hand that tells the time without the need for even the most basic complications of minutes or seconds hands. Though purposefully simple in concept, Meistersinger’s execution of the concept ensures unexpectedly easy and precise time-telling (so long as you’re not too worried about telling time down to the second). To celebrate 20 years of crafting some of Germany’s unique and instantly recognizable timepieces, Meistersinger has revisited its classically styled Perigraph line but added ample color to the dial, resulting in a watch perfect for celebrating 20 years of watchmaking. If you’re going to celebrate a milestone, you may as well go all out—as the brand’s founder, Manfred Brassler says, “And when we do something, we do it properly!”
Lifestyleacquiremag.com

Patek Philippe releases a white gold version of the Aquanaut Chronograph

Patek Philippe launched the first chronograph in the Aquanaut collection in 2018 and now the esteemed watchmaker is offering the watch in white gold for the first time ever. Available in midnight blue or khaki green, the watch features a 42.2mm white gold case with polished and satin-brushed finishing that surrounds a dial with arabic numerals and a 60-minute counter. The watch is fitted with a CH 28-520 automatic flyback chronograph movement and has a power reserve of 55 hours.
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

4 Recently-Introduced Watches With Handmade Guilloché Dials Under 10K

Mechanical watchmaking is often about traditions. Even pushing the envelope in developing modern materials and complications can be considered a tradition in a sense. For some part, we romanticize mechanical watchmaking in the most traditional sense of things. A gorgeous Guilloché dial, for instance, can get your heart rate up if you’re a true watch enthusiast. Normally easily costing an arm and a leg, there are some recent alternatives that use the age-old art of engine-turned guilloché decoration at a relatively affordable price point. Here are four recent watches, starting under 10k euros, with true handmade guilloché dials.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Strymon Introduces the Conduit MIDI Hub

Strymon has introduced Conduit, a USB MIDI interface for pedals. Conduit is a premium, easily configurable, ultra-reliable MIDI interface that will work with just about any quarter-inch MIDI equipped effects pedals you have, and it also offers the best USB computer connection available for any TRS MIDI pedal. Conduit is...
Apparelmanofmany.com

Taut Leather Drops Its Debut Set of Everyday Carry Essentials

There’s a new kid on the block. Taut Leather is Sydney’s latest offering in handcrafted leather accessories born and made in the heart of Darlinghurst. Crafted using traditional techniques and with offerings in a variety of modern designs, their debut drop is an eclectic selection of everyday essentials that’ll upgrade your EDC for good.
Businessshop-eat-surf.com

Nordstrom Introduces BP. + WILDFANG Collaboration

Nordstrom announced today that BP. – a Nordstrom Made brand designed for young adults – is introducing an ongoing collaboration with WILDFANG – a brand that challenges stereotypes and gender norms. BP. + WILDFANG is designed for women-identified customers, and will feature jumpsuits, button ups, blazers, statement tees and accessories in a body-diverse size range from $12-$89.
Lifestylewatchtime.com

Hands-On: Three Months with the G-Shock Full Metal Red Ion GMWB5000RD-4

The G-Shock Full Metal collection, since its launch in 2018, has been a major hit among both media and consumers. The collection has grown substantially since that debut and now includes a wide variety of steel- and titanium-cased timepieces, with colors including all-steel, black, blue, “aged,” and integrated resin-and-metal styles. This year, I was fortunate to add the Full Metal Red Ion GMWB5000RD-4 to my own personal rotation, and have in effect spent the better part of the past three months wearing it.
Lifestylemanofmany.com

Timex and NN07’s New M79 is a Sub $300 Automatic Classic

NN07 is looking to unify the world by breaking down borders. With a name that stands for “No Nationality,” the menswear company is taking their Scandinavian looks and bringing them to the rest of the world with a distinctive approach to design and branding. That approach now includes Timex, who has teamed with NN07 to create an automatic stainless steel bracelet watch.
ShoppingGear Patrol

14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

There's lots to love in this week's roundup. From a dressed up digital Timex and a long sleeve linen Terry polo to a charitable music tee and a titanium Tag Heuer, we're balancing revivals of bygone styles (Zenith's watch) and new-wave wears (Kapital's leopard print shorts). Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph...
Yogabeachbodyondemand.com

Introducing Beachbody On Demand Interactive!

Coming Fall 2021, Beachbody On Demand will be bringing the fun and interactivity of live workouts right into your home, with our brand-new premium-level service called BODi (pronounced “BODY”). What Is BODi?. BODi’s state-of-the-art streaming platform turns your living room into the world’s most exciting home gym, where you can...
CarsRideApart

Lifan Introduces E4 Electric Scooter Series To Italian Market

Lifan introduced its new E4 electric scooter to the Italian market in May, 2021. The Chinese scooter maker specifically designed this scoot in Italy and tailored it to the wants and needs of the European market. From the styling to practicalities including the 12-inch wheels, this philosophy is evident throughout this scooter, which comes in three versions. Let’s take a look.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Bolt Mini Model Mover Video Production Robot

Robots are doing many things for us already. Plenty of professional filmmakers have used them in the past to capture complex shots. Take the Bolt Mini Model Mover for instance: it is a lightweight 6-axis high-speed arm that can be used standalone or with a camera holding robot for capturing liquid pours, splashes, shoes, rackets, and everything in between.
Engineeringhackaday.com

3D Printing Omni-Balls For Robot Locomotion

Wheels are all well and good for getting around, but they only tend to rotate about a single axis. Omni-wheels exist, but they’re still a little too pedestrian for [James Bruton]. His latest project involved 3D printing custom omni-balls which roll in all directions. (Video, embedded below.) The omniball concept...
CarsANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Bugatti partners with VIITA for new smartwatch collection

If you can’t afford to buy one of those luxury cars from Bugatti, at least you can now buy a sort of high-end smartwatch that you can wear while you drive your regular car. The car maker has partnered with watchmaker VIITA to come up with a smartwatch collection called the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One. It comes with a proprietary software instead of Google Wear or any other platform in the market. The collection includes three models named after modern Bugatti car models.
Internetwersm.com

Snapchat Introduces Public Profiles For Businesses

Snapchat has announced the launch of Public Profiles for Businesses to help brands run their organic presence on its platform. Following the launch of Public Profiles for Creators, Shows, and Snapchatters, Snapchat is giving businesses a more “permanent home” on its platform as well. In the announcement last week, Snapchat...
Crystal Lake, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Aptar introduces recyclable plastic pump

CRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup Inc. announced the launch of the company's first fully recyclable pump for shampoo, hair conditioner and other bottles used in the beauty and personal care industries. The recyclable pump, called Future, was designed using a single plastic material. Traditional pumps may contain different materials, including metal...
Electronicstimeandtidewatches.com

The best bicompax chronographs under $5000 from Longines to Kurono

I have a confession to make. The über-complexity of a proper chronograph dial, like the slide-rule calculating intricacy of a Breitling Navitimer, does fascinate me, but only up to a certain point. Rather than squinting to decipher all that miniscule information, I prefer the cleanliness of a twin register dial. A bicompax chronograph delivers legibility and a balanced aesthetic. It gives me all the timing information I need, while lending a calm symmetry to an information-laden dial. Luckily for me, there’s a lot to choose from in this space, with everything from retro forties designs to eye-catching pandas. Keen to get in on the action? Here are some of the best bicompax chronograph options that are available for under $5000.
BicyclesPinkbike.com

Saracen Launches New Ariel 50E eMTB

Hot on the heels of refreshing its mountain bike range with a discipline-spanning range of Ariels, Saracen has now given its eMTB an overhaul too. The 50E replaces the Ariel E and it definitely looks like a much cleaner package than its rudimentary predecessor. Much like the new Ariel range, the formula for this bike is simple, take the model number, add 100 and get the travel amount. Pair that with an aluminium frame, a 160mm fork, a Shimano motor and an integrated 504Wh battery and you have the foundations of this bike.