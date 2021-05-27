It’s absolutely free

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s 15th annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K is being held on June 17, 2021, at Tawawa Park in Sidney. The fundraiser is open to the public, and individuals and businesses are encouraged to participate. This annual event is a fun and exciting way to support children within the local communities. By “adopting” a Duck Derby rubber duck for $5 each or six for $25, you not only have a chance to win the $1,000 cash grand prize and 30 other prizes, but people will make a positive impact supporting mentoring programs. The group will also be continuing the opportunity to adopt Defender of Potential Ducks for $25 each. The Defender of Potential Duck drawing is limited to only 250 tickets, offers better odds of winning, and one lucky person will be the winner of a $500 cash jackpot.