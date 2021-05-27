Cancel
RMR – “Vibes” f. Tyla Yaweh (Video)

2dopeboyz.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNear the end of 2020, RMR followed up his Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art project with the experimental EP 4th Qtr Medley. Now, as he readies a new project to be released later in 2021, he shares some “Vibes” with Tyla Yaweh. The video for the track has RMR...

2dopeboyz.com
Jamie Foxx
Tyla Yaweh
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

A New (Better) Nicki Minaj is Coming

Imagine my delight Monday when Nicki Minaj signaled the end of what’s felt like the longest off-season of her career. It was just a couple pictures from a COVID-era, around the house photoshoot posted to Instagram. The caption read “FRIDAY”, which could have meant anything but we know means new music. We’re left with only the accompanying photos to search for clues as to what to expect from Nicki’s return. They’re both nearly-nude pics of her holding pink heart-shaped pillows, staring into the camera for one shot and covering her eyes with shades in another. Maybe a juxtaposition between love and hate? It’s clear Nicki loves Chanel. She’s wearing jewelry, seated atop a desk with fun-sized Chanel paraphernalia, and wearing diamond encrusted Chanel monogram Croc pins. Yes, on her Barbie-pink Crocs. We can’t hate on the Crocs though; she’s eight months postpartum in lockdown. Crocs have made a bit of a comeback since the pandemic started thanks to Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber and now Nicki’s helping out too. Apparently, pink Crocs sales spiked by 4,900% in the hours following her post, crashing the Crocs site. Then, after a quick foam shoe frenzy, people moved on to anticipation for Friday’s new song. The Instagram post has over 4.5 million likes — already far eclipsing the first posts promoting the lead single from her previous album.
Theater & Danceava360.com

A7S - Nirvana (Official Lyric Video)

Nirvana by A7S was released on June 4th 2021 by FFRR Records. Download/Stream here: https://ffrr.lnk.to/Nirvana. Make sure to subscribe to Spinnin' Records: https://spinnin.lnk.to/subscribe. ..and turn on notifications to stay updated with all new uploads!????. Join our official Discord server: https://spinnin.lnk.to/discord. Join our Spinnin' Records Top 100 Playlist ► https://spinninrecords.lnk.to/top100!YT. Follow...
Theater & Danceava360.com

HÄWK - Alone (Official Music Video)

HÄWK - Alone is OUT NOW on SPRS! Download/Stream here: https://sprs.release.link/alone-2!YT. Make sure to subscribe to Spinnin' Records: https://spinnin.lnk.to/subscribe. ..and turn on notifications to stay updated with all new uploads!????. Join our official Discord server: https://spinnin.lnk.to/discord. Join our Spinnin' Records Top 100 Playlist ► https://spinninrecords.lnk.to/top100!YT. Follow HÄWK:. https://www.instagram.com/hawk_riccardofalconelli. https://www.facebook.com/hawkriccardofalconelli. https://twitter.com/HAWKfalconelli.
Musichypebeast.com

Polo G Delivers Impressive Freestyle Over DMX's "Ruff Ryders Anthem"

Polo G stepped up to the L.A. Leakers mic to deliver a very impressive freestyle over the late DMX‘s hit, “Ruff Ryders Anthem.”. The Chicago-born rapper hopped on the track and managed to stay on for over three minutes, touching on his rise as an influential rapper, making good decisions and staying in the same house Eazy-E did in Calabasas. He appeared on L.A. Leakers just ahead of the release of his third studio effort Hall of Fame, “My goals for Hall Of Fame was just to make sure that I can show my diversity as an artist, really like elevate my sound, for the people to hear something that I ain’t ever did before.”
MusicJanesville Gazette

Anthony Hamilton to perform Juneteenth livestream concert

Here’s your chance to celebrate Juneteenth with Anthony Hamilton. The Grammy-winning R&B icon, known for such popular songs as “Comin’ From Where I’m From,” “You’ve Got the Love I Need” and “Pray for Me,” performs a special Juneteenth livestream concert on June 19. Showtime is 9 p.m. ET and tickets...
Musicbitchute.com

SLEEPCHAMBER~ The Unforgiven (official video)

Music recorded at Newbury Sound-Boston (11/86). Engineered by Jeff Dovner. Video by Brex Green. Taken from the 1987 VHS tape of SPELLBONDAGE. This was released as a Vinyl LP, VHS tape, and cassette. All of these releases contain their own exclusive …
Religionshorelinemedia.net

IRIS: Sounds

A couple of weeks ago, a scripture passage came to my attention. The voice of the Lord, according to that passage, is in the thunder and on the water. There were other items in the series, but I’m not tempted to go look for them right at the moment. Instead, I’d like to spend a few minutes appreciating sounds.
Musickkgl.com

Billy F Gibbons (ZZ Top)

Billy F Gibbons calls into 96.9 The Eagle to talk Jimi Hendrix, B.B. King, new ZZ Top music and Bolin Guitars from Boise, Idaho. “Hardware” is out now.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Drake Bell, Issa Rae and More!

DRAKE BELL CHARGED WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT: Drake Bell has been charged with child endangerment. The Nickelodeon star pleaded not guilty after being arraigned on Thursday in Cuyahogo County, Ohio. He is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was released from custody and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing June 23rd.
Musicjazzwise.com

Video of the Day: Samara Joy shares ‘Stardust’ (Official Video)

Samara Joy is a singing star in the ascendancy, already attracting attention in 2019 after winning the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Now, the 21-year-old has announced her eponymous debut album, released on 9 July on Whirlwind Recordings, which sees her put her spin on jazz standards from the Great American Songbook. Produced by Grammy-nominated veteran Matt Pierson, she’s joined by jazz guitar virtuoso Pasquale Grasso and his trio (Ari Roland and Kenny Washington) for a release that furthers Joy’s reputation as one of America’s most promising young jazz vocalists.
New York City, NYBradenton Herald

ASCAP to honor Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice

Three acts who kept music alive during the worldwide pandemic will be honored by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers later this month. The performing rights organization ASCAP announced Tuesday that Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice will receive the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award — a thank you for creating the uber-popular virtual events “Verzuz" and “Club Quarantine," which became cultural and groundbreaking affairs celebrating music and community during the pandemic.
Celebritiesudiscovermusic.com

Best Pusha T Songs: Hip-Hop Essentials

“You’ve never heard a hardcore vibe come out of Virginia,” Pusha T told Vibe in 1999, touting the still unreleased Exclusive Audio Footage, the debut album for his rap duo Clipse. “And that’s what we represent – Virginia’s raw street perspective. Nothing more, nothing less.”. In his decades-long career, Pusha...
Beauty & Fashionbreakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Mr. Nice Guy with Kid Vibe

Our Music Director, Ben Slowey, is more than on top of the local music scene. In addition to his work for Breaking And Entering, he also hosts the Mr. Nice Guy podcast, an interview-based show that reaches out to Milwaukeeans for conversations about what motivates them. Many of these shows fittingly involve the local music scene, and we’ll be sharing some of them here as well.
105.5 The Fan

Yo Gotti Covers Digital Edition of XXL Magazine

Since 2013, Yo Gotti has been cementing his position in hip-hop as the founder and top executive of his CMG record label. He's experienced 25 years in the game so far—his first album, Youngsta's On a Come Up, debuted in 1996—as both an artist and label exec. Now, he's celebrating one of his biggest career milestones with a new CMG label partnership with Interscope Records by gracing the digital cover of XXL magazine.
Entertainmentmajic945.com

10 Classic Hip-Hop Soul Songs

There’s nothing that quite pairs together more perfectly than hip-hop and R&B — most people refer to the blend as “hip-hop soul.” Being that Black Music Month is fully alive and thriving here at Black America Web, we figured now would be the perfect time to pay tribute to some of our favorite records that infused hard-hitting beats with soulful vocals.
Celebritiesq957.com

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at Def Jam

PARIS (Reuters) – Rap superstar Snoop Dogg is joining the legendary hip hop label Def Jam Recordings as executive creative and strategic consultant, the U.S. company said on Monday. Def Jam, owned by Universal Music, has been home to some of hip-hop’s most pioneering artists, from Public Enemy to LL...
MusicNME

EarthGang share music video for new freestyle ‘Aretha’

Atlanta duo EarthGang have shared a new freestyle titled ‘Aretha’ and music video. The song is the second in the group’s #GHETTOGODS series, which pays homage to their musical legends, after they put their spin on Drake and Rick Ross‘ ‘Lemmon Pepper Freestyle’ earlier this month. The track was produced...