MLB

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 5/27/21

By Elisha Twerski
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayer props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measure a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...

www.numberfire.com
Shohei Ohtani
MLBkfgo.com

MLB roundup: Ohtani’s late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani’s two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Propels Angels to win

Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox. Ohtani went hitless in his first four at-bats Sunday, but he blasted a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning of the contest. Ohtani has gone 4-for-13 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and six strikeouts in the last three games.
MLBwcn247.com

Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5, ending a four-game losing streak. Boston closer Matt Barnes retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to Mike Trout. Ohtani followed with his major league high-tying 12th home run, tucked just inside the Pesky Pole in right field. It was Ohtani’s second homer of the series and stopped Boston’s three-game winning streak.
MLBBakersfield Californian

Mike Trout’s bloop, Shohei Ohtani’s blast power Angels to comeback victory

When he flipped Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the batting order Sunday afternoon, Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn’t sure if it would make a difference. “These are little micro changes,” Maddon said, putting Ohtani behind Trout for the first time this season. “We’ll see if it does have an impact.”
MLBMLB

Barnes optimistic after finally faltering in 9th

BOSTON -- Matt Barnes elevated a fastball on the inside corner of the strike zone to Mike Trout, and he was ready to receive handshakes and hugs for his 10th save in as many opportunities this year. But for the first time this season in a spot that mattered, Barnes...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Series preview: Cleveland at Angels

As far as narratives and the imaginary force of momentum go, these two teams could not be coming into this three-game series from more different places. Cleveland is the hotter, better team overall. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games overall, still have a great pitching staff, and they have José Ramírez. But they enter this series on a three-game skid where nobody has looked quite right. Their ace wasn’t an ace, and the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going beyond the opening game. Maybe it can be attributed to jet lag and playing their first series on the West Coast since 2019. If that’s the case, they need to figure it out quickly, because they will remain on the wrong side of the Rocky Mountains for another three days.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Ohtani’s 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to Mike Trout. Ohtani...
MLBYardbarker

Matt Barnes gives up two-run home run to Shohei Ohtani, blows first save of season as Red Sox fail to close out series against Angels in 6-5 loss

The Red Sox were one out away from securing a three-game sweep over the Angels at Fenway Park on Sunday, but fell short of doing so in heart-breaking fashion. With two outs and the bases empty in the top of the ninth inning, Sox closer Matt Barnes got a struggling Mike Trout to hit a pop fly to right field for what looked to be the final out of the game.
MLBWCVB

Red Sox erase early deficit against Angels, but falter in 9th inning

BOSTON — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate, trying to keep his slumping team in the game. He did more than that, delivering what he called the most important home run of his four-season career in the majors. Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run drive in the ninth inning and the...
MLB985thesportshub.com

Mazz: Dealt his first blown save, Barnes now challenged with getting off the mat

As far as blown saves go, this one wasn’t quite the Hindenburg. But it was close. Now we find out if Matt Barnes can pick up the pieces. In case you missed it, the Red Sox went from 5-4 winners to 6-5 losers in a matter of seconds yesterday at Fenway Park, where a potential series sweep of the Los Angeles Angels went poof faster than you say Shohei Ohtani. Down 4-0 early, the Sox took a 5-4 lead in the fifth on a three-run home run by Rafael Devers. It was still 5-4 with two outs and the bases empty in the ninth when, on consecutive pitches, Mike Trout (his only hit of the series) blooped a single between three Sox defenders before Ohtani wrapped a two-run home run around the right field foul pole.
MLBNBC Sports

Shohei Ohtani's go-ahead HR in ninth inning stuns Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox were just one out away from completing an impressive comeback win over the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon, but Shohei Ohtani had other plans. The Sox trailed 4-0 early and entered the fifth inning down 4-1. Boston scored four times in the...
MLBMLB

Trout-Ohtani 1-2 punch stuns Red Sox in 9th

With the Angels down to their final out and on the verge of losing their fifth straight game, they leaned on their two stars to take a lead against the Red Sox in the series finale on Sunday at Fenway Park. Superstar Mike Trout stepped to the plate on an...
MLBFanSided

Shohei Ohtani caps Angels comeback in Boston with game-winning homer at Fenway (Video)

Shohei Ohtani caps Angels comeback in Boston with game-winning homer at Fenway. Have the Shohei Ohtani for MVP chants started yet?. If you haven’t been paying attention, the two-way player, who plays as both a pitcher and an outfielder, has been having one heck of season. It’s like a non-stop carousel of highlights and Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox was no exception. The Angels were down to their last out when Ohtani, who was playing in the outfield today, stepped up to the plate.