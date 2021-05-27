newsbreak-logo
Saratoga To Allow Vaccinated Fans At Near Full Capacity; Tickets Go On Sale June 9

By NYRA Press Office
paulickreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA), in conjunction with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, today announced that Saratoga Race Course will re-open to fans at near full capacity for the 2021 summer meet. Season and weekly ticket plans for the 2021 meet, which opens on Thursday, July 15 and...

www.paulickreport.com
