LINCOLN — Joe Acker felt the weight of the situation. So did everybody else. And who wouldn’t? All Nebraska players had to do was look into the first-base dugout for a reminder of where things stood Saturday. Northwestern had roughly 20 players in uniform — well shy of the 32 who typically travel — coming off a two-week pause related to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The right-field bullpen was nearly empty as the Wildcats’ Nos. 2-4 starters and key relievers didn’t make the trip.