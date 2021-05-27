Augusta winery investor to launch riverboat excursion in St. Charles County

Regarding "Phaseout of St. Charles County personal property taxes advances in Senate" (May 12): I have been a long-time resident of St. Charles County and feel that any tax relief should be handled in a different way. I am 72 years old and have lived in my house for 26 years. Every two years, I see my real estate taxes increase. I have no control over it. I am retired and my income is fixed, and with the price of insurance and property taxes increasing, we are being priced out of our homes. I am paying almost $4,000 a year to the Francis Howell School District, and my last son graduated in the 1990s.