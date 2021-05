FORT WORTH, Texas – ULM never let go of an early lead in game one, while No. 6 TCU used a four-run sixth inning to go on top for good in game two as the Warhawks split Saturday’s doubleheader with the Horned Frogs, winning 13-9 in game one before dropping the nightcap, 6-4. The game one win gave the Warhawks (24-23 overall) a series win over the Frogs (35-14), 2-1, after ULM won Friday’s game, 4-3. It marks ULM’s first series win over a ranked opponent since taking two of three from No. 25 Florida Atlantic on April 5-7, 2013 in Monroe.