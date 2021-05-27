School districts gear up for large-group graduations
HUDSON — Columbia County school districts are preparing for this year’s graduation ceremonies amid recent changes to COVID restrictions. Earlier this month, New York state changed its social gathering limit restrictions, which will allow for larger groups to assemble for end-of-the-year graduation ceremonies. The guidance for indoor events increased from 100 to 250 people and outdoor social gatherings increased from 200 to 500.www.hudsonvalley360.com