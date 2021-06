IntroductionUse of all pharmaceuticals, including vaccines, is associated with acute and long term/chronic risks. The acute risk of immunization against COVID-19 has been studied by others. Data from clinical trials and case reports sent to databases like the VAERs database in the USA have been analyzed to estimate the acute risk of immunization against COVID-19. Unfortunately, there is insufficient data, because immunization started so recently, to estimate the long term/chronic risk of immunization against COVID-19.