Proximus claims world’s fastest live fibre network with Nokia PON

Connected cars aren’t much good if they stop being connected as soon as you cross a border, so Ericsson and Volvo are on the case. The claim to the first cross-border 5G network vehicular handover needs to be qualified by the fact that the car in question doesn’t seem to have actually crossed any national borders. The whole thing was done at the AstaZero test track in Sweden (of course), which is roughly equidistant between the Danish and Norwegian borders, so this should be viewed as a test environment.