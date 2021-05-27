Proximus claims world’s fastest live fibre network with Nokia PON

Increased demand for networking amid the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate remote working has helped Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) generate significant revenues over the past year. And we think the rising need for secure networking amid growing cyber threats and the emergence of 5G technology should keep boosting their performance. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Nokia Corporation (NOK) is a Finland-based company that does business in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The company’s networks segment comprises Mobile Access, Fixed Access, IP Routing, and Optical Networks businesses. NOK serves communications service providers, governments, large enterprises, and individual consumers.