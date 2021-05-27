newsbreak-logo
Walmart Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: What to Expect During Walmart's Rival Prime Day Deals Bonanza

All major retailers know that the popularity of Amazon’s Prime Day shopping holiday will draw scores of shoppers to the Amazon website to hunt for bargains. Tired of seeing their regular business go elsewhere, Walmart began offering a competing sale (with competitive—or better—discounts) several years ago. This year promises to be no exception. While the dates are still uncertain because Amazon has not confirmed the dates of their sale, the event is likely to take place close to the typical July dates, and the discounts are starting to appear already.

