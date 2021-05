As the Washington Mystics open up the 2021 WNBA season to their fans, it will look far different than the team that walked off the floor as champions in 2019. Elena Delle Donne still won't be on the floor as she is still recovering from a back procedure, but another MVP will be wearing the Mystics threads: Tina Charles. And while it's been nine years since she won the league's greatest individual accolade, Charles is still going to be the focal point of the offense. That is until at least Delle Donne is back.