Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a volume generator for the Indo-Japanese carmaker ever since its launch in 2005. Now, the hatchback is ready to enter into its fourth generation in the country. According a latest media report, the new-generation Maruti Swift (codenamed YED) will make global debut sometime next year and its India launch might happen in 2024. The carmaker has begun its development work and is reported “to have floated a Request for Quotation (RFQ) to potential suppliers. As of now, there is no official information about the new Maruti Swift and its launch details. Read – Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Launch Preparations Begin.