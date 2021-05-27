Cancel
Uber signs collective bargaining agreement with GMB

By Sebastian Klovig Skelton ,
Computer Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRide-hailing app Uber and UK trade union GMB have signed a collective bargaining agreement, marking the first time Uber has recognised a union of its drivers anywhere in the world. The agreement, signed on 26 May, allows GMB to represent tens of thousands of UK Uber drivers in negotiations with...

www.computerweekly.com
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Daimler and Nokia sign patent licensing agreement

Espoo, Finland – Daimler and Nokia sign patent licensing agreement. Daimler and Nokia announced today that they have signed a patent licensing agreement. Under the agreement, Nokia licenses mobile telecommunications technology to Daimler and receives payment in return. The parties have agreed to settle all pending litigation between Daimler and Nokia, including the complaint by Daimler against Nokia to the European Commission. The terms of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Uber Agrees to Union For U.K. Drivers

The GMB Union will represent at least 70,000 Uber workers in the U.K., Bloomberg reports. “GMB will have access to drivers’ meeting hubs [...] It will also be able to represent drivers if they lose access to the Uber app, and it will meet quarterly with management to discuss driver issues and concerns,” according to The Guardian.
EconomyThe Independent

Uber has signed a historic deal recognising the GMB. What next?

Historic is an overused word in the media, but I think it’s appropriate for Uber’s agreement to recognise the GMB. It is the first time the ride-hailing app has recognised a union of any kind in any territory and the deal brings with it important benefits to both the GMB and its longstanding corps of Uber driver members.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Uber signs 'groundbreaking' recognition deal with UK's GMB union

(Alliance News) - A groundbreaking union recognition deal has been announced by ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc, with predictions that it is the first step to a "fairer working life" for millions of people. Under the collective bargaining agreement, the GMB will represent drivers across the UK, saying they will...
EconomyThe Verge

Uber finally recognizes UK driver union in historic agreement

Uber has finally recognized a union of its own drivers. Allow yourself that single moment of elation before we get to the rest of the details. GMB trade union in the UK (it’s not really an acronym for anything, as it was shortened from General, Municipal, Boilermakers’ and Allied Trade Union some 40 years ago) managed to clinch union recognition from the jaws of the famously labor-hostile app company today. As The Guardian reported, “GMB will have access to drivers’ meeting hubs [...] It will also be able to represent drivers if they lose access to the Uber app, and it will meet quarterly with management to discuss driver issues and concerns.”
EconomyThe Guardian

Uber agrees historic deal allowing drivers to join GMB union

Uber is to recognise the GMB trade union in the UK for its private hire drivers, marking the first deal between a union and a gig economy ride-hailing service. Under the recognition deal, the GMB will have access to drivers’ meeting hubs to help and support them. It will also be able to represent drivers if they lose access to the Uber app, and it will meet quarterly with management to discuss driver issues and concerns.
