Respawn increases Valkyrie’s fuel consumption on her tactical to stop Apex players from hovering indefinitely
Apex Legends’ latest patch took out the decreased fuel consumption when holding down Valkyrie’s tactical ability today. The measure aims to stop players from spending extensive periods of time up high in the air, particularly with the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) ramping up. In addition, Respawn also delayed the reintroduction of leaver penalties in Arenas matches while developers “work out the kinks” with the feature.dotesports.com