david adjaye and adam pendleton discuss two-person exhibition at pace gallery hong kong

designboom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exhibition presenting the work of american artist adam pendleton and ghanaian-british artist and architect sir david adjaye has opened at pace gallery’s hong kong location. the exhibition features a new body of paintings by pendleton entitled ‘untitled (WE ARE NOT)’, presented in visual and spatial dialogue with a set of sculptural works by adjaye. viewed in concert, the works articulate a shared visual lexicon that explores questions of language, identity, and monumentality.

www.designboom.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Pace Gallery#Art Gallery#Art Director#Conceptual Art#Museum#Ghanaian#British#Monoform#Ap#American Artist Adam#Sculptural Works#Curatorial Director#Paintings#Minimal Sculpture#Installation Views#Concert#Tells Designboom#Abstraction#Monumentality
