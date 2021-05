The 2021 Belmont Stakes will be the third and final leg of the Triple Crown after launching it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race will take place at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 5, and Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer has already made his way to Nassau County to begin his training. Rombauer and Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit were both double-digit underdogs who went on to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown, but Medina Spirit won't be allowed to run after the New York Racing Association barred trainer Bob Baffert from entering horses while awaiting the results of an investigation into a failed test by Medina Spirit at Churchill Downs.