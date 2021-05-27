Cancel
FX returns still possible despite commodity/currency disconnect

By Paul Golden
euromoney.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder normal circumstances there is a strong correlation between the price of commodities and the strength of a commodity-linked currency. As we have previously reported, when crude oil prices weakened in late 2018 the Australian and Canadian dollars both experienced double digit falls. But a JPMorgan research note published on...

www.euromoney.com
Yuan dips below key threshold on rising corp dollar demand

SHANGHAI, June 7 (Reuters) - China's yuan dipped against the dollar to just below a key threshold on Monday, weighed by rising corporate demand for the greenback ahead of several major central bank meetings. The yuan's recent strength has been supported by broad dollar weakness, but any change to the U.S. Federal Reserve's accommodative policy stance could spark market volatility, traders said. U.S. inflation data this week may open the door for the Fed to talk about tapering and lead to a firmer dollar. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3963 per dollar, 109 pips or 0.17% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4072. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3969 per dollar and quickly weakened past the key psychologically important 6.4 level before changing hands at 6.4008 at midday, 58 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Traders and analysts said yuan expectations were divided after Chinese policymakers repeatedly warned investors against betting on one-sided moves in the currency. The PBOC last week raised the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14 years. "China's first RRR hike for foreign currency deposits sent a signal that there are enough tools in the central bank's toolbox to curb the RMB's one-way movement expectation even though the PBOC has exited from direct intervention," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore. Traders added that increasing dollar demand from their corporate clients on Monday morning had added downward pressure on the yuan, despite ample dollar liquidity. Overseas-listed Chinese companies usually have to make their interim dividend payments between May and August, and such seasonal FX purchases could pile downward pressure on the yuan. Standard Chartered expects total dividend payments to reach $84 billion this year. The market, meanwhile, shrugged off China's May trade data, which showed imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years, fuelled by surging commodity prices, while export growth missed expectations, likely on disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases at major ports in the country's south. Policy sources told Reuters China was likely to lean on incremental steps to slow the yuan's gains to deter speculators and help its exporters, shunning drastic measures that could undermine its goal to liberalise the currency and boost the yuan's global clout. Separately, a former senior official at the foreign exchange regulator advocated the swift introduction of yuan futures trading to improve hedging in a market whose recent trend of yuan appreciation has been shaped by a "herd effect". By midday, the global dollar index rose to 90.153 from the previous close of 90.142, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3975 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3963 6.4072 0.17% Spot yuan 6.4008 6.395 -0.09% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.99% Spot change since 2005 29.30% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.72 97.92 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.153 90.142 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3975 0.05% * Offshore 6.5519 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 07.06.21

South African markets closed in the green on Friday, buoyed by gains in healthcare and mining sector stocks. Healthcare companies, Life Healthcare Group Holdings (JO: LHCJ ), Adcock Ingram Holdings (JO: ADEOJ ) and Mediclinic International (LON: MDCM ) rose 2.6%, 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively. Miners, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dollar dips as Treasury yields subdued

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar eases, focus remains on US inflation

The dollar advanced modestly at the beginning of the day but ended it in the red against all of its major rivals. Movements were limited as the macroeconomic calendar was scarce while investors are focused on first-tier events to be out later this week, including the release of US inflation figures and the European Central Bank decision on monetary policy.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Ignores Weak Domestic Jobs Data

The Canadian dollar continues to chop around in a well-defined $1.2000-$1.2140 range. The upside momentum in April ran out of gas in May because traders believed all the positive news was priced into the currency. Nevertheless, the positive news continues to fuel expectations for further Canadian dollar gains. Canada’s second-dose...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough...
Businessdailymagazine.news

The Week Ahead - Economic Data, the BoC, and the ECB to Keep the Markets Busy

It's a quieter week ahead on the economic calendar, with 42 stats in focus in the week ending 11th June. In the week prior, 80 stats had been in focus. Early in the week, trade data and JOLT's job opening figures are due out on Tuesday. With continued focus on labor market conditions, expect the job opening figures to be key.
MarketsUS News and World Report

Rally in Emerging Market Commodity Currencies to Roll On: Reuters Poll

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Emerging market strategists were cautiously optimistic that the sector's commodity-linked currency rally would continue in coming months, but a much slower pace of vaccine rollouts will keep high-yield seekers nervous, a Reuters poll found on Friday. One-third of 45 strategists in the May 28-June 3 Reuters poll...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Market update: Commodity FX breakdown

BTCUSD (bitcoin) is correlated with risk sentiment!? No kidding. We’ve been posting charts and talking about this for months. Continue to watch BTCUSD of course but always analyze each market based on its own technical merit because correlations do change. I’m wondering if that change is underway now that this is noticed.
Stocksihodl.com

Spanos Still As Bullish As Ever On Bitcoin Despite Recent Dip

Bitcoin remains a strong investment and still has plenty of upside potential, according to early crypto adopter and innovator Nick Spanos. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has traded sideways over the past last days, with support around the $33,000 mark and resistance at $40,000 – and despite it partially recovering to around $38,000, it is still considerable down on its all-time high of $63,729.50.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as investors cheer higher commodity prices

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 1% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, moving closer to a recent 6-year high, as oil prices rose and investors awaited U.S. inflation data on Friday that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled nearly 1% higher at $66.85 a barrel as strong U.S. economic data offset investors' concerns about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies. "As the pandemic recedes, and the global economy reopens, Canada will be in a good spot to benefit from commodity and oil prices that are expected to remain firm going forward," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics. "USD-CAD remains in sell-the-rally mode," Simpson added. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2066 to the greenback, or 82.88 U.S. cents. Last week, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, helped by the Bank of Canada's shift in April to a more hawkish stance. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Economists expect data on Friday to show U.S. core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices jumping in April. Fed officials have downplayed concerns about inflation prompting a knee-jerk policy response but some have acknowledged that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries after a report saying President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6-trillion budget for 2022. Canada's 10-year bond yield rose 3.9 basis points to 1.489%, having rebounded from its lowest intraday level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Economycityindex.co.uk

China shucks US corn; commodity currencies lower

China has been cracking down on commodity traders as of late. Last week, China said there would be severe punishment for excessive speculation, hoarding, or spreading of fake news. Today, SFE said they would more closely scrutinize commodity traders. Also, banking regulators asked lenders to stop selling commodity related assets to retail investors.
EconomyStreet.Com

These Currencies are Rising Along With Commodities

Commodity prices have been surging across agriculture, energy, and metals. Oil has risen 95% from its March 2020 lows, copper has rallied 91% and corn has gained 47% over the last 12 months just to name a few. These staggering gains have led to the talk of a commodities supercycle. A supercycle is a sustained period of abnormally strong demand growth. This can last decades and outlast the typical economic cycle.
Marketsspglobal.com

Asia light ends: Key market indicators June 4-11

The Asia light ends market was steady to weaker in midmorning trade June 7. Gasoline cracks were supported by expectations of further growth in US summer driving demand, but countered by concerns of a dent in Southeast Asian demand amid the struggles with COVID-19 infections. Not registered?. Receive daily email...
StocksBusiness Insider

China Bourse May Crack Resistance At 3,600 Points

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 40 points or 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,590-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar on course to fall further

The greenback fell on Friday following a dismal US employment report, giving up most of Thursday’s gains. The US May Nonfarm Payrolls report showed that the country added 559,000 jobs in May, missing expectations. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1%, better than the expected 5.9%. However, the Labor Force Participation Rate contracted from 61.7% to 61.6%, offsetting any positive effect from the shrinking unemployment rate.
Businessinvezz.com

Here’s why gold is lagging behind on the commodity rally – ETF Trends

ETF Trends’ CEO notes that gold has not recorded the dramatic surge observed with other commodities. Lessened demand and Bitcoin’s heightened popularity are the key underlying factors. According to the analyst, gold may still reach the psychological level of $2,000 in the foreseeable future. Gold has not recorded a dramatic...