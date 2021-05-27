newsbreak-logo
MAHLE Develops Highly Efficient Magnet-Free Electric Motor

By aftermarketNews Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAHLE is currently developing a new kind of magnet-free electric motor that does not require rare earth elements. This not only makes production more environmentally compatible, but also brings advantages in terms of costs and resource security. The central feature of the new motor is the inductive and thus contactless power transmission — this allows the motor to operate wear-free and particularly efficiently at high speeds. The efficiency is above 95% at almost all operating points — a level that previously has only been achieved by Formula E racing cars. MAHLE has thus succeeded in combining the strengths of various electric motor concepts in one product. This new development is easily scalable, so it can be used in anything from subcompacts through commercial vehicles.

