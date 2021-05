New data & analysis from CALSTART’s Drive to Zero tracks zero-emission commercial vehicle model offerings globally. The biggest zero-emission (ZE) trucks are hitting the market at an accelerating rate. The number of available and announced models of new ZE heavy-duty trucks is expected to grow from 40 to 71 in the United States, Canada, China and Europe between 2020 and 2023 - a nearly 80 percent increase over just three years. During the same time period, the number of ZE commercial vehicles on the market in the United States, Canada, China and Europe is expected to grow nearly 30 percent, with 468 models on the market in 2020 and 606 models projected for 2023.